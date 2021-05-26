IMPACT Wrestling Preview (May 27, 2021): NJPW legend to make his debut, Sami Callihan eyeing Kenny Omega's IMPACT World Title?

Welcome to this week's edition of IMPACT Wrestling Preview. We are three weeks away from the company's next major event, Against All Odds.

IMPACT put on quite a decent show last week. However, apart from the IMPACT World Championship scene, there's no proper storyline development thus far.

Ahead of this week's show, several matches and important segments have already been announced, including an NJPW legend making his IMPACT Wrestling debut. So let's take a look at what to expect from the upcoming episode of IMPACT Wrestling.

#5 What does Sami Callihan have to say on IMPACT Wrestling?

Sami Callihan will kick off the upcoming edition of IMPACT Wrestling. Last week, The Death Machine interjected himself into Moose and Kenny Omega's heated confrontation. Callihan saved Moose from a potential beat down at the hands of The Good Brothers.

He then confronted Moose in a backstage segment, making it clear that he was tired of seeing Kenny Omega and The Elite running roughshod over the IMPACT roster. Callihan also stated that he would be coming after whoever left Against All Odds with the gold.

During the kickoff segment, it is possible that Sami Callihan will make his intentions clear about coming after either Moose or Omega. While his promo may not sit well with the self-proclaimed 'Wrestling God', Moose could engage in a war of words with Sami Callihan this week.

It remains to be seen if they will be working together to wipe off Kenny Omega and his allies from IMPACT Wrestling.

Omega and The Good Brothers could also take advantage of the situation by attacking both IMPACT Wrestling stars. A chaotic situation would be a great way to kick off this week's episode of IMPACT Wrestling.

Kenny Omega might lose the top title at Against All Odds on June 12th, as the company appears to be heading towards a potential IMPACT World Championship feud between Moose and Sami Callihan.

Slammiversary 2021 is not too far away, so it would be great if an IMPACT star defends his world title at the pay-per-view.

