Violent By Design become new IMPACT Wrestling Tag Team Champions in surprising fashion

After an unexpected turn of events, Eric Young's Violent By Design became the new IMPACT Wrestling Tag Team Champion on this week's show.

During tonight's episode of IMPACT Wrestling, Austin and Fulton had the opportunity to face FinJuice for tag team titles in the main event. The match exceeded everybody's expectations with the amount of athleticism involved and big maneuvers.

The match ended when Finlay delivered a Stunner followed by Juice's Unprettier to put the big man Fulton down for good.

Violent By Design have CASHED IN the Call Your Shot Trophy and @Rhyno313 and @bigjoedoering are the NEW World Tag Team Champions. #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/9hxAnANlaA — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) May 21, 2021

Unfortunately, FinJuice didn't get the opportunity to celebrate as Eric Young's Violent By Design entered the ring. Eric Young was carrying the Rhino's Call Your Shot Gauntlet Trophy and he gave it to the referee, signaling that they wanted to challenge the tag champs.

Joe Doering and Rhino of VBD defeated David Finlay and Juice Robinson in quick fashion to become the new IMPACT Wrestling Tag Team Champions. With that, FinJuice's two-month-long title reign came to an abrupt end.

What's next for Violent BY Design on IMPACT Wrestling?

The Eric Young-led faction played their cards smartly and now sit on top of the IMPACT Wrestling tag team division.

With Against All Odds fast approaching, it remains to be seen who will challenge them on the pay-per-view. With FinJuice claiming that they'd be returning to Japan, IMPACT Wrestling might need to find new challengers for VBD. With so many talented tag teams on the roster, there will be no dearth of teams vying for the #1 contenders' spot for the newly-crowned Champions

One thing that is certain is that Violent By Design are in for a dominant title reign this time. VBD may use the Freebird Rule moving forward, thus allowing Eric Young to also take part in Championship matches. Having won the IMPACT World Championship months ago, EY will now be looking to elevate his group involving Rhino, Deaner, and Joe Doering.

Are you excited to see Violent By Design becoming the new IMPACT world tag team champions? Sound off in the comment section below.