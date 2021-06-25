IMPACT Wrestling Results: Top Champion destroys former partner; Don Callis challenges Tommy Dreamer

IMPACT Wrestling last week saw the reinstatement of former world champion Sami Callihan, along with the firing of Don Callis from his position as the EVP. Though Callis was fired, he was still Kenny Omega's manager and would be allowed into the building as long as the Best Bout Machine was the champion.

IMPACT Wrestling World Champion Kenny Omega and his right hand man Don Callis entered the building. However, security stopped Callis at the door as he was no longer the EVP of IMPACT Wrestling. Callis told the guard off, reminding him of all his accolades. He forced his way through while Omega laughed.

Rosemary vs Kiera Hogan w/Tasha Steelz on IMPACT Wrestling

Kiera Hogan avoided the former IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Champion, sliding to the floor several times to keep out of harm's reach and aggravate Rosemary.

Kiera Hogan avoided the former IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Champion, sliding to the floor several times to keep out of harm's reach and aggravate Rosemary. Eventually, Rosemary got her hands on Hogan, planting her with a sidewalk slam.

She continued to hammer Hogan with fists and followed up with an exploder suplex across the ring. Hogan avoided a splash but was trapped in the Upside Down. Tasha Steelz pulled her off the apron while Hogan had the ref's attention, giving Kiera the upper hand.

The IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Tag Team Champions took turns attacking Rosemary, with the referee none the wiser.

Eventually, Rosemary found some backup in Havok. Hogan took notice of Havok but kept the pressure on Rosemary with a corner basement dropkick.

Hogan rocked Rosemary with a running hip attack and basement boot. However, another boot was blocked, and Rosemary planted her with a flapjack. Hogan was hit with a sling blade, and Rosemary followed up with the Last Chancery. She crawled to the ropes, barely managing to get to the ropes.

A reverse DDT dropped Hogan who kicked out at two. Hogan hit IMPACT Wrestling's Demon Assassin with a superkick and roundhouse kick but it still wasn't enough to put Rosemary down.

The former Knockouts Champion caught Hogan with a sit-out butterfly cradle drop, picking up a major win and possibly earning a shot at tag team gold in the future.

Results: Rosemary defeated Kiera Hogan via pinfall on IMPACT Wrestling.

Grade: B+

At Slammiversary, Josh Alexander will defend his IMPACT Wrestling X-Division Championship in an Ultimate X Match. Last week, Ace Austin and Rohit Raju's partnership saw Madman Fulton and Mahabali Shera run through the competition.

Tonight, Chris Bey was asked about the situation, stating that he wasn't looking to pick sides. Trey Miguel and Petey Williams stepped in, with Williams reminding him that, of all people, he understood the numbers game.

He also knew what it was like to be on the wrong side of it. At the end of the day, Bey needed to choose a side before a group selected him at IMPACT Wrestling Slammiversary.

