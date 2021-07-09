IMPACT Wrestling Results: Gail Kim drops Slammiversary bombshell; Sami Callihan framed

We're nine days away from IMPACT Wrestling Slammiversary, and we still had some business to handle before then. Who was facing Deonna Purrazzo for the IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Championship? Were Fire 'N Flava putting their titles on the line against Rosemary and Havok?

Violent By Design interrupted the match to determine the contenders for the IMPACT Wrestling Tag Titles last week. Who would IMPACT Wrestling declare VBD's opponents at Slammiversary? On top of that, we had a contract signing between Sami Callihan and Kenny Omega tonight.

On Before the IMPACT, we saw Suicide face off against the most recent addition to IMPACT Wrestling, Steve Maclin. It was definitely Maclin's toughest bout so far, but he still managed to put Suicide away with ease.

Before the show, IMPACT Wrestling World Champion Kenny Omega and Don Callis were met by Mean Gia Miller. They were excited about the contract signing tonight, and "hoped that everyone made it."

Brian Myers w/Sam Beale vs Jake Something on IMPACT Wrestling

These competitors ran right at one another, throwing strong punches. No tie-ups or anything like that, this was a fight. Jake Something got the better of Brian Myers and took him to the floor to drive him into the steel barricade.

Myers got back inside the ring but was dumped out again with a big clothesline. However, as Something stepped onto the apron, Myers pulled his leg out from under him, sending him hard into the side of the ring. After a suplex to the ramp, Myers brought him inside and slowed things down.

With Myers distracting the referee, Sam Beale caught Something with a cheap right to the jaw. The Most Professional Wrestler in IMPACT Wrestling had been teaching Beale to take advantage of every opportunity.

Something shook off the headlock and battered Myers with a double ax handle to the back. A sit-out powerbomb earned him a two-count. As he set up for the spear, Myers countered with a superkick and an Impaler DDT.

A big elbow drop from the top earned Myers a two-count. As Myers set up for a big clothesline, Something ducked and caught a rebounding Myers with the Black Hole Slam.

Results: Jake Something defeated Brian Myers via pinfall on IMPACT Wrestling.

According to the deal, the Most Professional Wrestler in IMPACT Wrestling was supposed to call Jake Something a professional if he won. He baited Something in for the announcement before Sam Beale ran him down. Thankfully, a returning Matt Cardona came in and sent them packing.

IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo was asked about her plans now that she's not with Kimber Lee and Susan anymore. Purrazzo stated that nobody helped her win her two titles, and she wouldn't need any help going forward. In fact, she was going to the ring to issue an open challenge.

