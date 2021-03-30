IMPACT Wrestling's Eric Young reveals he has suffered torn ACL

Former two-time IMPACT Wrestling World Champion Eric Young will be out of action due to a torn ACL. Making his return to the company in April last year, Young was in the midst of an exciting run as the leader of the faction, Violent By Design.

Appearing on The Wrestling Perspective podcast, the 41-year old aired his frustrations after suffering the injury.

"At the last tapings I tore my ACL. It's the first time I've ever been injured. I missed my first wrestling show this Friday that I was booked on in 24 years of doing it, so it's frustrating, man," said Eric Young.

EY further revealed he's aiming to be back within six months and that the injury happened during a match with James Storm.

"I'm aiming for six months, I've always been very durable, I've always healed very quickly, but my ACL is completely torn, which I didn't know. That happened during the match on Monday with Storm. I finished it like nothing happened," said Eric Young.

Young also revealed that he worked two more matches after the injury without knowing it was a torn ACL. The first was an eight-man tag team hardcore match, while the second was a singles bout with Eddie Edwards.

Eric Young became the IMPACT Wrestling Champion in a matter of months after his return

After being released by WWE in April 2020, Eric Young was quick to sign a deal with IMPACT Wrestling. Returning to the company at Slammiversary 2020, EY made a quick rise to the top and became World Champion in September last year.

After losing the title to Rich Swann at Bound of Glory 2020, Young formed his own stable in IMPACT Wrestling called Violent by Design.

Do you think Violent of Design will be able to maintain its momentum in the absence of its leader? Sound off the comments section below.