Matt Striker returns to commentary as part of IMPACT Wrestling's new broadcast team 

IMPACT Wrestling will present its first pay-per-view of 2021 this Saturday with Hard To Kill. With Madison Rayne leaving commentary, the promotion has announced a major chance to its broadcast team. Starting this Saturday, Matt Striker will be IMPACT's new play-by-play commentator, and D'Lo Brown will be its color commentator.

The company announced the news in a press release on its official website. This development was revealed early Wednesday morning. IMPACT Wrestling chose to publicly make the move, as it may have wished to avoid surprising the fans with this change at the pay-per-view.

Striker and Brown will also be the new broadcast team for IMPACT Wrestling's flagship weekly TV show starting next Tuesday on AXS TV. Striker has been featured as a commentator in WWE, Lucha Underground and New Japan Pro-Wrestling. On the other hand, Brown had a successful in-ring career, and he has been a producer with IMPACT Wrestling since 2019.

In conjunction with this change, Josh Mathews has also been promoted to Senior Producer for the company's weekly TV show and its pay-per-view events. Additionally, he has signed a new multi-year contract with IMPACT Wrestling. Matthews had been a member of the broadcast team since 2015. Rayne will address her future wrestling at the Hard to Kill pay-per-view.

D'Lo Brown comments on his new role with IMPACT Wrestling

Brown in WWE

D'Lo Brown is entering a new arena as a broadcaster. He was a notable member of the WWE roster during the Attitude Era, and he has wrestled all over the world. He has transitioned to a backstage role with IMPACT, and he is joining a prestigious line of the company's broadcasters.

When IMPACT Wrestling announced its new broadcast team, Brown commented on his new role. He was quoted in the press release, and he said he's honored to have the opportunity. "I know there are big shoes to fill, but Striker and I will do our best," said Brown.