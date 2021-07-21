IMPACT Wrestling Slammiversary 2021: Ranking all returns and surprises

IMPACT Wrestling's biggest show of the summer, Slammiversary, is in the history books now. The show was a huge success from an in-ring and storytelling perspective.

Slammiversary has often been an occasion for major surprises, debuts and returns and this year was no different. We saw a plethora of unexpected debuts and some highly anticipated returns.

Not everything was a home run. While some moments were memorable, others fell a little flat. Nevertheless, most of the surprises hit the mark.

The main event featuring Kenny Omega and Sami Callihan was a headline in itself, but IMPACT Wrestling managed to make it an all-time great ending to any Slammiversary with the arrival of Jay White. On the other hand, the debut of No Way Jose (just No Way on IMPACT Wrestling) felt a little underwhelming.

With a total of seven surprises/returns/debuts on Slammiversary, let us try to rank all of them.

#7 No Way debuts at Slammiversary as Fallah Bahh's partner

During the Slammiversary pre-show it was announced that TJP wouldn't make it to the IMPACT Wrestling Tag Team Championship match at Slammiversary due to an injury. Fallah Bahh would thus have a mystery partner.

Expectations were high as to who it could be. It turned out to be former WWE star No Way Jose, who was now known as No Way in IMPACT Wrestling.

The crowd cheered him and he brought an undeniable energy to the arena but it still felt a little flat. Mystery wrestlers, especially for title matches, should be credible athletes who provide a legitimate threat to the champions. When No Way showed up, it became all but clear that the title would not go to Fallah Bahh and his partner.

In terms of excitement and the subsequent match, it was the worst surprise at Slammiversary this year.

