IMPACT Wrestling Slammiversary Results: Several major names appear; multiple titles change hands (17th July 2021)

After months of teasing, IMPACT Wrestling Slammiversary was finally here. IMPACT Wrestling had hinted that we'd be seeing some major surprises tonight, indicating at NJPW, AEW, NWA, and former WWE stars in multiple vignettes.

Every single championship was on the line tonight, culminating with a No Disqualification match between Sami Callihan and IMPACT Wrestling World Champion Kenny Omega. Speaking of Omega, his Elite buddies The Good Brothers had a chance to win the IMPACT Wrestling Tag Titles in a four-way tag match.

Deonna Purrazzo's Knockouts Championship was on the line as she faced off against a mystery opponent that ended up being worth the wait. All that plus the spectacular Ultimate X match for the X-Division Championship.

The shower kicked off with a pre-show match where Fire 'N Flava defended the IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Tag Titles against Rosemary and Havok.

IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Tag Title Match: Rosemary and Havok w/Decay vs Fire 'N Flava

Havok started off with Tasha Steelz. The champion ducked away from Havok's splash in the corner and caught the challenger with a roundhouse kick. She made a huge mistake, though, coming off the ropes with a crossbody. Havok caught her for a spin-out sidewalk slam, nearly winning the IMPACT Tag Titles in the opening moments.

Kiera Hogan tagged in and slapped Havok across the face. Another poor decision by the IMPACT Knockout Tag Champions. Havok sent her into her corner and tagged in Rosemary. An exploder tossed Hogan across the ring for a near fall. Rosemary followed with the Upside Down, choking Kiera out in the ropes.

However, as she released Hogan, Tasha grabbed a hold of the former IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Champion, holding her still for a baseball slide from Hogan. Fire 'N Flava took turns beating down the Demon Assassin, all the while taunting Havok and Decay.

Steelz, in particular, pinned Rosemary while twerking in Havok's direction. Had she gone for an actual cover, she may have won. Steelz put Rosemary in the corner for Hogan's ring-rounding basement dropkick, earning them another close call.

Rosemary finally got to her corner, and Havok came in like a house on fire. IMPACT Wrestling's Kaiju Queen hoofed Steelz into the corner with a big boot and followed up with a running boot to the jaw. Steelz was sent back into the corner with a buckle bomb, but she avoided the running shoulder thrust.

Hogan tagged in and followed with another basement dropkick while Steelz hit Rosemary and Crazzy Steve with a massive dive off the top rope. Hogan choked out Havok in the corner and called for Steelz to finish the job. However, Rosemary pulled Stelz back outside, leaving Hogan with an angry monster.

Havok spiked Hogan with a Tombstone Piledriver. 1-2-3, we've got new IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Tag Team Champions!

Results: Havok and Rosemary defeated Fire 'N Flava via pinfall at IMPACT Wrestling Slammiversary.

Grade: B+

