5 Talking Points from IMPACT Wrestling Hard To Kill: ROH Invasion, undefeated streak broken, world champion retains

IMPACT Wrestling has made an outstanding start to their pay-per-view calendar with Hard To Kill. Being the first pay-per-view of the year, there was a lot of anticipation and expectations from the event. Featuring some high-profile feuds, title matches, the first-ever Knockouts Ultimate X match, the show did exceedingly well to not only match those expectations but surpass them comfortably.

Josh Alexander and JONAH had solid chemistry and worked a great match. The X-Division champion Trey Miguel was taken to his limit by Steve Maclin. Moose retained his IMPACT World Championship in the three-way match against Matt Cardona and W. Morrissey.

The 10-Man Hardcore War was as brutal as it gets. ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham tore the house down in his title defense against Chris Sabin. The Knockouts champion Mickie James and Deonna Purrazzo delivered a solid main event to close out Hard To Kill.

So without further ado, let's go through the Five Talking Points from IMPACT Wrestling Hard To Kill. Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

#5. First-ever Knockouts Ultimate X match at Hard To Kill

Chelsea Green, Tasha Steelz, Lady Frost, Alisha, Rosemary, and the Digital Media Champion Jordynne Grace all made history tonight by featuring in the first-ever Knockouts Ultimate X match.

It kicked off the main show, and it was a cracking contest from start to finish. We saw Savannah Evans and Havok interfering in the match to help out Tasha and Rosemary respectively.

Every competitor got to shine. Chelsea and Alisha launched themselves off of the truss to layout their opponents. Jordynne showcased her incredible power as she delivered a powerbomb to Tasha off of the cables onto the mat. Rosemary delivered a Spear to Alisha from the cables. Lady Frost hit a Temperature Drop from the top of the Truss.

In the closing moments of the match, Tasha was able to fend off Jordynne and Chelsea to take control of the X, to secure herself a future opportunity at the Knockouts World Championship.

