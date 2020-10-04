IMPACT Wrestling Victory Road Results October 3, 2020: Victory Road Winners and Grades

Victory Road, IMPACT Wrestling's network exclusive on IMPACT Plus provided a night filled with drama, physicality, and set ups for Bound For Glory. The card featured three championship matches and some really shocking moments.

Victory Road: The Rascalz vs. XXXL

Victory Road's first match provided tag team action between The Rascalz and XXXL. The early action was fast-paced, with Wentz and Acey Romero starting off the bout. Wentz controlled the early going, but Romero was able to take control soon after. However, the match ended up outside the ring, where Romero dominated both members of the Rascalz.

Romero and Larry D stalled the offense of the Rascalz, working together to keep The Rascalz isolated for long periods of the match. While Dez came in and mounted a comeback, Larry D stifled the attempt.

He and Wentz took control of the match, isolating XXXL in both corners and double-teaming them.

Dez was able to make a tag to Wentz, providing a much-needed spark to the team. Both Wentz and Romero end up on the outside after Dez was tagged in. Dez climbed to the top rope, hitting his signature move and pinning Larry D.

Result: The Rascalz defeat XXXL

Grade: B-

The next match would feature a showdown between Brian Myers and Tommy Dreamer.

Victory Road: Tommy Dreamer vs. Brian Myers

In a Victory Road grudge match, Brian Myers squared off against Tommy Dreamer. Both men started out with a clinic in technical wrestling, with Myers getting the best of the veteran Dreamer. Myers took control early, but Dreamer was able to mount offense to stay in the match.

The younger Myers then began hitting a combination of powerful moves and showcasing his technical skills. Dreamer halted Myers' momentum with a basement dropkick between the ropes. The hardcore legend then hit several moves on the outside to take control. Once back in the ring, Dreamer used elbows and punches to daze Myers.

The men traded pinfall attempts but to no avail near the end of the match. After both men were battling for advantage in the bout, Dreamer was able to knock Myers down and head to the top rope. Myers quickly bounced back, causing Dreamer to slip and fall while on the top rope, leaving the door open for Myers to capitalize for the win.

Result: Brian Myers defeats Tommy Dreamer via pinfall.

Grade: B