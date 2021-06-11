It's going to be a long, hot Summer in IMPACT Wrestling

For the first time in a while, IMPACT Wrestling has had a major buzz around it. Not the kind you get on the beach from sipping banana banshees, or by from pounding beers at a backyard barbecue.

No, this buzz is amongst fans and observers, and it's been based on some new life that has been breathed into the promotion.

IMPACT Wrestling, who will mark 19 years in the wrestling industry next month when they host Slammiversary, has some business to take care of before then.

Their premium event Against All Odds will take place this weekend, with a bevy of interesting matches that will shape where the promotion goes over the dog days of summer.

Those two important events aside, they are the backdrop for what promises to be an even deeper dive through pro wrestling's 'forbidden door'. This was further illustrated this week when AEW owner Tony Khan stepped out of his infomercials and into an IMPACT Wrestling ring.

A 'summit' then took place between Khan and IMPACT Wrestling executive Scott D'Amore, and the pair were eventually joined by Don Callis.

At that point, the man in charge of AEW laid out a stipulation for the upcoming match between Kenny Omega and Moose for the IMPACT Wrestling World title. It will take place on AEW's turf: Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida.

Say what you want about this rivalry between the two promotions, but it's certainly been intriguing.

While not a full-fledged 'invasion angle' the crossover has given IMPACT Wrestling a shot in the arm that they sorely needed - particularly after a year of competing in empty arenas.

Over the years, the death of IMPACT Wrestling has been predicted by the so-called experts on many occasions. For a while, it almost seemed like a once-a-year thing, like Christmas or Easter.

19 years later? They're still here.

The company that just won't die held on through some dark times and multiple network changes. They saw every star they created move on to greener pastures and strived to establish new names to take their place. Then the turnover would happen again, and that group of talent would ultimately depart, as well.

For loyal IMPACT Wrestling fans, it was a frustrating turn of events, watching their favorites constantly leave. The arrival of Callis and D'Amore in late 2017 showed promise, but the company was still saddled with a lot of the same, old issues.

Then came the working agreement over the past few months with All Elite Wrestling. The willingness between the two promotions to work together - culminated with an AEW wrestler capturing the IMPACT Wrestling World title. For a company that has walked through some pretty cold winters, this turn of events has been a blast of warm air in 2021.

Suddenly, IMPACT Wrestling seems to be at the center of random chatter, especially regarding where this all ends and who eventually dethrones Kenny Omega.

Certainly, whoever is chosen to bring the title back home to IMPACT Wrestling will be a 'made man' within the promotion, and its newest flagbearer. But who will it be?

I can't WAIT to see Kenny Omega lose the Impact title and get his ass kicked out of #IMPACTonAXSTV forever! Absolutely LOATHE his presence in Impact. Moose, Sami Callihan, Rich Swann, doesn't matter. Just get Kenny the hell out of Impact, already! Go back to AEW Twinkletoes! — Daria Quinn (@IAmDariaQuinn) June 4, 2021

In addition to the questions around the world title picture, the former IMPACT Wrestling World Tag Team champions, The Good Brothers, have been regulars on Dynamite. They have aligned themselves with their Bullet Club brethren, Omega and The Young Bucks, and have been raising hell on a rival company's broadcast.

All of these events would have been unthinkable in the past. A working agreement between the No.2 and 3 wrestling companies in North America working together? 25 years ago people would have called you crazy if you even mentioned it. And that's not even taking into account the cooperation both companies have received from AAA and New Japan. It's basically the Super Bowl of Wrestling

Today, it's a reality, and the organization that has seemingly benefitted the most has been IMPACT Wrestling. Desperately in need of something to light a fire under the fanbase, they really had little to lose in cozying up with AEW.

Since then, IMPACT Wrestling has been red hot, and they've drawn more regular viewers on AXS TV and Twitch than they received in 2020.

The loyal fans were even more fired up. And, people who once left the product behind, came back out of both curiosity and bewilderment.

This is a good thing not just for IMPACT Wrestling, but for pro wrestling, in general. The more healthy companies and genuine goodwill there is in the industry, the stronger it becomes as a whole.

IMPACT Wrestling stands right in the middle of the fray, and has a spark that the company hasn't had since the AJ Styles-Samoa Joe-Kurt Angle glory days. This 'Little Promotion That Could' has weathered a lot of storms, and is now basking in its blazing sunlight.

Will IMPACT Wrestling ever be the No.1 wrestling company in the world? Of course not.

But if they can continue to throw gasoline at this fire they have with rival promotions, they can ride that momentum through the next few months and beyond.

So, put on your sun tan lotion and find a place in the shade. Get an icy cold drink. Summer is just around the corner, and IMPACT Wrestling is turning up the heat.

Edited by Alan John