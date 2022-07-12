"I should have recognized the impact" - Jordynne Grace makes public statement regarding her Chris Benoit comments 

IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace has issued a public statement following her comments regarding former WWE star Chris Benoit.

Grace set social media ablaze last week when she tweeted about the former World Heavyweight Champion, stating that he couldn't "hang" with today's wrestlers among other controversial comments. The tweet sparked backlash from several wrestlers, including former WCW and WWE talents such as Chavo Guerrero and Konnan.

In an Instagram post earlier today, Grace posted a screenshot of herself and David Benoit, Chris Benoit's son, during an Instagram Live session. In the post's caption, she admitted that she hadn't properly considered the impact of her comments and named the individuals she has spoken to since the post.

The IMPACT star also attached a link to the Concussion Legacy Foundation, which she is fundraising for in relation to her post. Below is an excerpt from Grace's statement:

"Last week I made an irresponsible and unnecessary tweet. Regardless of how my personal emotions influence my opinion, I should have recognized the impact my words would have on friends and family close to the situation. I was completely thoughtless in that regard."

Grace has since deleted the original tweet, and as detailed in her public statement, she has pledged $5,000 to the the Concussion Legacy Foundation. The foundation supports "athletes, veterans, and all affected by concussions and CTE".

Jordynne Grace's original comments on Chris Benoit triggered immediate backlash

Grace's initial comments regarding the former WWE Superstar came in response to a fan who was discussing the typical discourse on Chris Benoit. Jordynne Grace took the opportunity to give her candid thoughts on him on a personal and professional level:

"This is gonna be the coldest take I ever tweet on this app. I already know y’all gonna be mad. I don’t think Benoit could 100% hang with most of the present day best wrestlers. He would not be able to remember matches. Also may he burn in hell, amen," she wrote.

Grace acknowledged that her comments would be controversial and would later follow up by saying that she was unable to separate the "person from the wrestler".

The tweet sparked responses from fans and wrestlers alike, including WWE and IMPACT legend Gail Kim, Konnan, and Chavo Guerrero. Guerrero went so far as to suggest that Grace's credibility was famaged due to her tweets.

As noted earlier, Jordynne Grace has since deleted the comments and has made a point to speak to those she may have hurt or angered.

