Female star doesn't think Chris Benoit could hang with most of today's best wrestlers

IMPACT Wrestling star Jordynne Grace thinks Chris Benoit could not hang with most of the best wrestlers of the current era.

It's been 15 years since Chris Benoit murdered his wife and son before committing suicide in a tragedy that shook pro-wrestling to its core. A lot has been said about Benoit's heinous actions over the years.

IMPACT Wrestling's Jordynne Grace recently took to Twitter to make a statement about the late wrestler that didn't sit well with many fans. As per Grace, Benoit wouldn't have been able to hang with most of the best wrestlers of the present day. Jordynne was expecting backlash over the tweet and mentioned the same in her comments as well. Check out the tweet below:

"This is gonna be the coldest take I ever tweet on this app. I already know y’all gonna be mad. I don’t think Benoit could 100% hang with most of the present day best wrestlers. He would not be able to remember matches. Also may he burn in hell, amen," she wrote.

Retired star Gail Kim responded to Grace's tweet and deemed it controversial. She added that Benoit could most certainly hang with the best wrestlers from the current crop.

"Controversial for sure. I disagree though with the take of hanging with the best of the best of today. He most certainly could and I saw someone comment Kurt Angle couldn’t either. He would mop the floor with everyone," Kim wrote.

Chris Benoit is dubbed by many as one of the best technical wrestlers of all time

Chris Benoit made a name for himself in WCW, WWE, and several other major promotions. He was one of the most respected wrestlers in the world and had carved a guaranteed Hall of Fame career for himself before the events of June 22, 2007.

Benoit had classic matches with some of the biggest stars of the time, and was handsomely rewarded by WWE for his skills. In 2004 he defeated Triple H and Shawn Michaels and won the WWE World Heavyweight Championship in the main event of WrestleMania XX. He held the belt for about five months before dropping it to Randy Orton at SummerSlam 2004.

Jordynne Grace's tweet has garnered a wide variety of responses from fans and fellow wrestlers alike. Chris Benoit's name will always remain a controversial topic and is bound to lead to interesting discussions among the wrestling community.

