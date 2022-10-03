"Josh Alexander has a world title" - Female star wants to win every title in IMPACT Wrestling (Exclusive)

IMPACT Wrestling star Jordynne Grace recently declared her intention to win every title in IMPACT Wrestling.

Grace is the reigning Knockouts World Champion and is set to defend her title against the undefeated Masha Slamovich at Bound For Glory. She previously held the IMPACT Digital Media Championship and is also a former Knockouts World Tag Team Champion.

Speaking to Kevin Kellam of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Grace spoke about intergender wrestling and stated that she would like to win all the titles in IMPACT Wrestling ranging from the X Division to the World title.

"I have said it before and I will keep saying it until it happens eventually, but I want to be the first person in IMPACT to win every title. So whoever it is, you know, whether it's Trey Miguel or Ace Austin, whoever has the X Division title, I would love to wrestle them for it. Josh Alexander obviously has the world title right now. I think that would be a great matchup. I would love to wrestle anybody and everybody on the roster, male or female," said Jordynne Grace. (06:18 - 06:42)

You can check out the complete interview below:

Josh Alexander is set for action at IMPACT Wrestling's Bound For Glory

IMPACT World Champion Josh Alexander will defend his title against Eddie Edwards at Bound For Glory. Following his win in a six-man elimination challenge a few weeks ago, Edwards tried to recruit The Walking Weapon to Honor No More. However, the champion continued to stay loyal to his company.

Edwards and Alexander recently shared the ring at Victory Road in a six-man tag team match. The Honor No More leader managed to pin the champion to gain massive momentum ahead of their mega clash.

It will be interesting to see if Edwards manages to topple Alexander or if the latter continues to keep the title around his waist.

