Kenny Omega to appear on IMPACT Wrestling this week

So far, the partnership between AEW and IMPACT wrestling has been a successful one, with the latter attracting their highest audiences ever on Twitch when Kenny Omega appeared on the show a few weeks ago.

It has just been announced on Twitter that the AEW World Champion will once again be making an appearance on IMPACT Wrestling this week. The star will be on the show alongside IMPACT Wrestling Executive Don Callis.

The upcoming episode of IMPACT is the go-home edition of the show, ahead of their Hard To Kill pay-per-view this Saturday.

Also on this week's episode of IMPACT, Taya Valkyrie will face off against Kimber Lee, Tenille Dashwood will be up against Rosemary, and Moose and Matthew Palmer will be facing one another.

IMPACT Hard To Kill will take place this Saturday

At the pay-per-view, Kenny Omega will be teaming up with current IMPACT Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers, and the trio will go up against Rich Swann and the Motor City Machine Guns in a six-man tag match.

Also going head-to-head this Saturday will be Deonna Purrazzo and Taya Valkyrie for the IMPACT Knockouts Championship, and Havok and Neveah going against the team of Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz for the vacant IMPACT Knockouts Tag Team Championship.

As well as this, fans will see Manik, Chris Bey and Rohit Raju take part in a Triple Threat Match for the IMPACT X-Division Championship.