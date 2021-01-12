Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
×
Advertisement

Kenny Omega to appear on IMPACT Wrestling this week

Kenny Omega will be on IMPACT ahead of his appearance at Hard to Kill
Kenny Omega will be on IMPACT ahead of his appearance at Hard to Kill
Levi Grayshon
ANALYST
Modified 12 Jan 2021, 00:29 IST
News
Advertisement

So far, the partnership between AEW and IMPACT wrestling has been a successful one, with the latter attracting their highest audiences ever on Twitch when Kenny Omega appeared on the show a few weeks ago.

It has just been announced on Twitter that the AEW World Champion will once again be making an appearance on IMPACT Wrestling this week. The star will be on the show alongside IMPACT Wrestling Executive Don Callis.

The upcoming episode of IMPACT is the go-home edition of the show, ahead of their Hard To Kill pay-per-view this Saturday.

Also on this week's episode of IMPACT, Taya Valkyrie will face off against Kimber Lee, Tenille Dashwood will be up against Rosemary, and Moose and Matthew Palmer will be facing one another.

IMPACT Hard To Kill will take place this Saturday

At the pay-per-view, Kenny Omega will be teaming up with current IMPACT Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers, and the trio will go up against Rich Swann and the Motor City Machine Guns in a six-man tag match.

Also going head-to-head this Saturday will be Deonna Purrazzo and Taya Valkyrie for the IMPACT Knockouts Championship, and Havok and Neveah going against the team of Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz for the vacant IMPACT Knockouts Tag Team Championship.

As well as this, fans will see Manik, Chris Bey and Rohit Raju take part in a Triple Threat Match for the IMPACT X-Division Championship.

Published 12 Jan 2021, 00:29 IST
Impact Wrestling The Good Brothers Kenny Omega
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
❤️ Favorites Edit
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी