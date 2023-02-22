IMPACT Wrestling star "Speedball" Mike Bailey recently commented on why he would like to face Mercedes Moné (fka Sasha Banks).

Last month, Moné made her grand return to wrestling at New Japan Pro-Wrestling’s Wrestle Kingdom 17. Ever since her return, there have been plenty of dream matches pitched for her by fans and wrestlers alike. Mike Bailey was one of the superstars who expressed via Twitter that he would like to face Moné.

Speaking to Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Bailey explained why he would like to face her.

"So, it's happened, right? That someone, you know, one of the world's most famous wrestlers will get released or will now have the option and then all those dream matches will pop up. But I feel like there's been a gender barrier to that, historically, and I think that someone who's, you know, I'm with IMPACT (Wrestling) but I take a lot of bookings for independent promotions and so I have a much more open field of possible dream matches."

Bailey further opined that intergender dream matches like Trish Stratus vs. AJ Styles could have been great.

"I feel like someone like Mercedes Moné being able to wrestle literally whoever and wrestling someone like me would be a big deal, much like I wish that when let's say Trish Stratus ended her tenure with WWE, she could've wrestled anyone. Because I can imagine, like even then, like we talked about AJ Styles. Trish Stratus versus AJ Styles would've been an absolute banger and I would have loved to see that," Mike Bailey said. (08:10 - 09:24)

You can check out the complete interview below:

Mercedes Moné's in-ring return

Mercedes Moné made her long-awaited in-ring return at NJPW Battle in the Valley. She challenged KAIRI for the IWGP Women's Championship and emerged as the victor in an incredible bout where both women took each other to their limit.

Both superstars showcased their respect towards one another after the match. It will be interesting to see which direction Moné is headed going forward and if the fans will get to see all the dream matches they had hoped for.

