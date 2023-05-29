5 Talking Points from IMPACT Wrestling Under Siege 2023

IMPACT Wrestling's Under Siege was a stacked card full of some top-quality matches and a few surprise returns. The night's main event saw Steve Maclin defending his IMPACT World title against PCO in a No Disqualification bout. Speaking of the world championship, a new number-one contender was also crowned for the title.

The Knockouts World Championship was also up for grabs, with Deonna Purrazzo defending it against Jordynne Grace. The X-Division and Tag Team titles were also on the line. Here are the top 5 talking points from IMPACT Wrestling Under Siege.

#5. Trinity emerged as a formidable force in IMPACT Wrestling

Trinity made her in-ring debut on IMPACT Wrestling a couple of weeks ago, where she took down KiLynn King. At Under Siege, she went toe-to-toe with Gisele Shaw. She showcased her resilience and emerged as the winner despite Savannah Evans and Jai Vidal's interferences.

The victory established her as a force to be reckoned with in the Knockouts division, and after the match, she declared her intentions to challenge for the Knockouts championship.

#4. Deonna Purrazzo, Trey Miguel, ABC, and Joe Hendry retained their championships

Joe Hendry defended the IMPACT Digital Media Championship against Dirty Dango. The champion dominated most of the match before the challenger delivered a low blow to him in front of the referee. It allowed Hendry to retain the title.

Trey Miguel retained his X Division Championship against Chris Sabin with the help of some underhanded tactics. Ace Austin and Chris Bey defeated Mark Andrews and Flash Morgan Webster to retain the IMPACT World Tag Team Championship.

Deonna Purrazzo and Jordynne Grace put on an outstanding match for the Knockouts World Championship. The stipulation was that if Grace lost, she wouldn't be able to challenge for the title as long as Purrazzo stayed champion.

Despite putting in her best effort, Grace couldn't overcome the champion as Purrazzo retained the title.

#3. Alex Shelley was crowned the #1 Contender

Alex Shelley, Frankie Kazarian, Eddie Edwards, Moose, Yuya Uemura, and Jonathan Gresham slugged it out in a six-way match to become the number-one contender for the IMPACT World Championship.

The match's finish came when everybody got their finisher in, with Shelley having the last laugh as he planted Uemura with a Shellshock to earn the right to challenge for the World title at Against All Odds on June 9th.

#2. Plenty of surprise returns

The first return of the night saw Santino Marella make his way out to save Joe Hendry from a post-match beatdown from Dango. Marella was out to avenge Dango for attacking him a few weeks ago.

Jake Crist returned to IMPACT Wrestling as the mystery partner of Rich Swann and Sami Callihan and helped them beat The Design in a six-man tag team match. Later in the night, Bully Ray made his return.

#1. Scott D'Amore goes through a flaming table

Steve Maclin went to war against PCO in a No Disqualification match for the IMPACT World Championship.

Steve Maclin and PCO went to war against each other in a No Disqualification match for the IMPACT World Championship. They brutalized each other with various weapons, including but not limited to steel steps, sledgehammers, chairs, cinderblocks, staple guns, and more.

Eventually, Steve defeated PCO to retain the title, following which he demanded the Executive Vice-President of IMPACT Wrestling, Scott D'Amore, wrap it around his waist. D'Amore complied and then offered him a handshake, but Maclin left the ring.

Bully Ray made a surprise appearance and attacked D'Amore from behind. Maclin joined forces with him and helped him set up a table. PCO, Matthew Rehwoldt and later the Motor City Machine Guns tried to stop them but to no avail.

Ray set the table on fire and drove D'Amore through the flaming table with the powerbomb to close the show.

