Ace Austin comments on the importance of winning the X Division Championship (Exclusive)

IMPACT Wrestling star Ace Austin recently shared his thoughts about the X Division Championship.

Austin has been a part of the IMPACT roster since 2019, and during his tenure, he managed to capture the X Division title twice. His first title reign started at Bound For Glory 2019, where he defeated Jake Crist, Acey Romero, Daga, and Tessa Blanchard in an intergender ladder match. He went on to hold the gold for more than 170 days.

In an interview with Brad Gilmore of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Austin talked about what it meant for him to win the X Division title.

"Not just to have my name on the list of champions, but to have a respectable and memorable title reign was also important. I didn't want to be just another name on the list. I wanted people to see why I was the champion and to be able to do that in front of a sold-out crowd in Chicago, in a ladder match no less. As a kid, [I was] a big fan of ladder matches. I always saw myself as a ladder match guy so getting to win the X Division Championship in a ladder match in that situation at such a young age, the second youngest in history, was absolutely huge," Ace Austin said. [04:12 - 04:58]

You can check out the complete interview below:

Ace Austin talks about the history of X Division Championship

Austin went on to talk about the legacy of the X Division title. He said that the history of the title pushed him to start with IMPACT Wrestling.

"The history behind the X Division title is really a big reason why I wanted to start with IMPACT. So getting to do that and as I said, getting a reign that people will remember is exactly the kind of wrestler Ace Austin is, right?!" [05:20 - 05:42]

Austin is currently on the way to securing his third X Division Championship as he challenges Trey Miguel and Mike Bailey in a triple threat match at Rebellion later this month.

Do you think Austin will be able to win the X Division Championship for the third time? Let us know in the comments section below.

Guess who signed a long term IMPACT Wrestling deal? More details here.

Edited by Debottam Saha