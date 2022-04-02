Ace Austin reveals the secret about his wrist tapes (Exclusive)

IMPACT Wrestling star Ace Austin recently opened up about the details of his wrist tapes.

Austin is a two-time X Division champion and will compete against Trey Miguel and Mike Bailey in a Triple Threat match at Rebellion to try and capture the title for the third time in his career.

Speaking to Brad Gilmore of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Ace Austin revealed the secret behind the numbers on his wrist tape. He even talked about potentially adding them to his merchandise.

"It's something that I want to incorporate into my merchandise a little bit. I feel like it will be something similar to like editions of comic books. Comic books have been kind of a niche for me for a long time so I think this will help translate to that. On my left wrist, I write the number 576, which is a number that just has some significance to me. It's like a lucky number you could say. It's actually the store number that I worked at when I was growing up in Pennsylvania. I got a job there when I was 14. It was my first taste of personal responsibility and the money I made from that helped me pay for training, just sort of like a grassroots thing. So I put that on the inside of my left wrist tape. I've only wrestled one match in my whole career without that number and it's one of the worst matches I've ever had. So, now it's almost a necessity," Ace Austin said. (14:20 - 15:32)

Austin revealed that he keeps a count of his matches and writes it down on his right wrist tape.

"On the inside of my right wrist tape, I write my match number. I keep a track of every match that I've ever had, I have them all written down in a book. I almost lost that book when my apartment burned down but I was able to recover it, so I still have all my records intact. I'm about to hit 750 I believe. 750 matches in 7 years." (15:33 - 16:03)

You can watch the complete interview below:

Ace Austin recently signed a multi-year deal

Ace Austin joined the IMPACT Wrestling roster in 2019. Apart from winning the X Division title twice in his career, he has also won the X Division star of the year and the match of the year award in 2020.

Despite numerous achievements, Austin stated that he has unfinished business and wants to achieve more in IMPACT Wrestling.

Do you think Austin can recapture the X Division Championship at the upcoming Rebellion pay-per-view? Sound off in the comments below.

