"It's unfinished business" – Ace Austin inks multi-year deal with IMPACT Wrestling (Exclusive)

Two-time X Division Champion Ace Austin recently signed a new multi-year deal with IMPACT Wrestling.

Austin has been a part of the company since 2019. In addition to being a two-time X Division champion, he won the 'X Division Star of the Year' award in the 2020 IMPACT Year End Awards. He also won the 'Match of the Year' for his bout at Slammiversary 2020.

Speaking to Brad Gilmore of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Austin confirmed signing a new deal with the promotion:

"I'm super excited but it's unfinished business. The two-time X Division Champion, 2021 Super X cup, 2020 Match of the year, 2020 X Division star of the year but that list isn't long enough for me. We've still got a lot more ahead here with IMPACT Wrestling."

Ace Austin has high aspirations for his future in IMPACT Wrestling

Elaborating further, Austin declared his intentions of wanting to add more accomplishments to his name in IMPACT Wrestling:

"It's just the place to be right now. It's the best environment backstage that I personally experienced and I got some experience in different locker rooms. It's the place that has been my home and it has been such a launching point for me and like I said, there's unfinished business. It wasn't time to leave yet after three years. I accomplished a lot but I didn't accomplish everything that I said I would and that's very important to me."

On the March 10th episode of IMPACT Wrestling, Austin defeated John Skyler and Crazzy Steve in a Qualifier match to secure a spot in the triple match for the X Division Championship at Rebellion, where he will face Mike Bailey and the defending champion Trey Miguel.

If any quotes are used from this article, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

