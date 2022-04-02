Ace Austin wants to befriend Eddie Edwards and feud with Rich Swann (Exclusive)

IMPACT Wrestling star Ace Austin recently shared his thoughts on Eddie Edwards and Rich Swann.

The two-time X Division champion won the Match of the Year award in 2020 for the five-way elimination match at Slammiversary featuring Trey Miguel, Eric Young, Rich Swann, and Eddie Edwards. The latter won the bout to win the vacant IMPACT World Championship.

In an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Brad Gilmore, Ace Austin was asked to choose whom he wanted to feud with, form a faction or be friends with among Young, Edwards, and Swann.

"There's a lot of different answers that I could give you there. I mean, there are some good combos. Part of me wants to say feud with Rich Swann because there's magic there that IMPACT Wrestling hasn't even seen yet. We haven't even competed one-on-one or anything, so there's definitely magic there. On the other hand, Swann's a bro, so it would be good to be friends with him," Ace Austin said. (12:35 - 13:07)

Austin stated that he would form a faction with Violent By Design's Eric Young, considering his success as a leader. After taking some time, he decided that he would be friends with Edwards and feud with Swann.

"I think faction with Eric Young. He's clearly very successful in team situations and faction situations. He is a good leader. So I think faction with Eric Young, I think it's gonna have to be a feud with Eddie Edwards but there's already been magic there in the feud, so let's go feud with Rich Swann and maybe flip the coin and be friends with Eddie Edwards, not that I think that could ever happen these days. I don't know if he could ever forgive me for the past but yeah, that's my answer." (13:12 - 13:49)

Ace Austin is set to compete for the X Division title at Rebellion

On the March 10th episode of IMPACT Wrestling, Ace Austin defeated Crazzy Steve and John Skyler to win the qualifier for the X Division title match at Rebellion.

A couple of weeks later, "Speedball" Mike Bailey qualified for the match, defeating Laredo Kid and Willie Mack. Bailey and Austin will challenge the reigning X Division Champion in a triple threat match at Rebellion.

