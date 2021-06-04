AEW owner Tony Khan to appear on next week's IMPACT Wrestling to resolve a conflict 

AEW President Tony Khan will appear on IMPACT Wrestling next week to help IMPACT EVP's Scott D'Amore and Don Callis deal with some mounting issues in the promotion.

Tensions between AEW and IMPACT Wrestling Champion Kenny Omega, his Against All Odds opponent Moose, and Sami Callihan further escalated this week after Callihan defeated Moose in the main event thanks to interference from The Good Brothers.

D'Amore insisted on adding Sami Callihan to the IMPACT Wrestling Championship match at Against All Odds. Callis was against it for several reasons, one being the fact that Callihan was on Tony Khan's blacklist. However, D'Amore revealed that Khan would be present next week to discuss and help them to decide the future course of action.

It looks like we are heading towards a three-way match between Kenny Omega, Sami Callihan, and Moose at IMPACT Wrestling Against All Odds.

However, the promotion must ideally book a match featuring two of its most well-recognized stars challenging Omega at a bigger stage like Slammiversary 2021.

As good as the match would be, there's little chance IMPACT Wrestling would go ahead with a title change at an IMPACT Plus special like Against All Odds.

Moose won at IMPACT Wrestling Under Siege 2021 to earn a title shot

Moose earned a shot at Kenny Omega's title after besting five other men at IMPACT Wrestling Under Siege. Sami Callihan, too, was a part of the match and was on the verge of winning before The Good Brothers took him down for good.

Since then, Callihan has lurked around Omega and his cohorts to avenge what happened to him at the said event.

What do you think Tony Khan would decide on next week's IMPACT Wrestling? Do you think he'll grant Sami Callihan the chance the wrestle at Against All Odds? Sound off in the comments section below.

Edited by Greg Bush