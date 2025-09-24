  • home icon
After Mickie James, two more legends to be inducted into the TNA Hall of Fame

By Ankit Verma
Modified Sep 24, 2025
Mickie James inside a WWE ring (Picture Courtesy: WWE.com)
TNA Wrestling recently announced that two legends will be inducted into the Hall of Fame next month at Bound For Glory. Earlier this week, the wrestling promotion revealed that Mickie James would receive the honor.

The stars in question are Angelina Love and Velvet Sky. The two were integral parts of the company's Knockouts division back in the day. The former stablemates share eight Women's Knockout Championships between them.

Total Nonstop Action Wrestling President Carlos Silva recently joined wrestling veteran Tommy Dreamer's interview with Angelina Love and Velvet Sky. He surprised Love and Sky with the announcement that they will be inducted into the Hall of Fame as The Beautiful People. He invited the two former Knockouts to the Hall of Fame ceremony slated to take place at Bound For Glory.

Angelina Love sends a message to the TNA President after the major announcement

Angelina Love and Velvet Sky were taken aback by Carlos Silva's announcement. The duo got visibly emotional and thanked Silva for the honor.

Earlier today, Angelina Love took to X/Twitter to share a message thanking the TNA President and Tommy Dreamer for the incredible moment. The 44-year-old noted that she and Velvet Sky were honored to be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

"The best surprise ever!!! 🥹🥹 Thank you so much @carlossilva [Carlos Silva] and @THETOMMYDREAMER [Tommy Dreamer] for this incredible and amazing moment, @VelVelHoller [Velvet Sky] and I are BEYOND honoured to be inducted into the TNA Hall of Fame ❤️," she wrote.

You can check out the X/Twitter post below:

The Beautiful People will be the first female group to be inducted into the promotion's Hall of Fame and the third overall after Team 3D in 2014 and the company's original broadcast team, Don West and Mike Tenay, in 2023. It will be interesting to see who inducts the duo into the Hall of Fame at the Tsongas Center in Lowell, Massachusetts, on October 12.

