Congratulations to TNA and WWE legend Mickie James

By Greg Bush
Published Sep 22, 2025 18:52 GMT
Hardcore Country to be inducted into the TNA Wrestling Hall of Fame! (Credit: Mickie James~Aldis on X)
Mickie James is a TNA legend [Image credit: Mickie James Aldis on X]

We congratulate the iconic Mickie James, who will be an inductee in the TNA Wrestling Hall of Fame 2025. Hardcore Country dominated the world of professional wrestling in her 20+ year career, capturing the TNA Knockouts World Championship and the WWE Women's Championship on multiple occasions.

James' career is packed with incredible feuds with some of the greatest women to ever step inside the squared circle. Trish Stratus, Tara, Gail Kim, Naomi, Jordynne Grace, and more have faced James for the most prestigious prizes in the business. At an incredible 11 World Title reigns, not to mention her success in the indies as well as her singing career, she's left an undeniable stamp on the industry.

Earlier today, Total Nonstop Action Wrestling revealed that the beloved veteran would be honored with an induction into the TNA Wrestling Hall of Fame. The ceremony will take place during Bound For Glory on October 12.

Sportskeeda Wrestling would like to congratulate Mickie James on her induction and celebration of her storied career. A true superstar in the world of pro wrestling, it's wonderful to see her get the honor and respect she has earned tenfold.

Following her "Last Rodeo" run with TNA Wrestling, James has since signed on with Ohio Valley Wrestling as their creative director, executive producer, and head of female talent relations, continuing to mold the future of pro wrestling. She also served as a coach in WWE LFG season 1.

TNA Wrestling great Mickie James' niece begins wrestling training

Fans of Mickie James know that she's part of a wrestling power couple, married to WWE SmackDown GM and former NWA and TNA World Champion Nick Aldis. The two even teamed together in the Nashville-based promotion, defeating another beloved wrestling couple, Matt Cardona and Chelsea Green.

Meanwhile, we can add another wrestler to her family. Mickie James revealed on social media a few days back that her niece, Destiny Mundie, began training with MCW Pro Wrestling this month.

We could see the next generation of James on our TVs in the coming years. It will be great to see the legacy of Hardcore Country continue.

Edited by Sayantan Niyogi
