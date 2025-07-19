"You can have my pencil anytime" - Male WWE star sends an explicit message to Mickie James

One of Mickie James' recent social media videos caught the attention of WWE LFG star Brayden Jesse Ray, also known as BJ Ray.Ray is a part of WWE Legends and Future Greats and is no stranger to NXT. He has already competed on several NXT house shows. In fact, his in-ring debut for World Wrestling Entertainment was at an NXT house show in 2024.On X/Twitter, James' video caught Ray's attention. He sent an explicit message to the multi-time WWE Women's Champion.&quot;You can have my pencil anytime Coach,&quot; wrote Ray.Check out Ray's reaction to James' video:Mickie James opened up about her final WWE appearanceMickie James was a coach on WWE LFG season 1. However, she was replaced by Michelle McCool in season 2. McCool, The Undertaker, Booker T, and Bubba Ray Dudley are the coaches in the latest season on A&amp;E.Speaking to Denise Salcedo in an interview, the veteran opened up about her latest run with the company. She admitted to questioning herself if she was &quot;worthy&quot; of coaching on WWE LFG. James said:&quot;There was a lot of like just like testing myself, even feeling like, was I worthy to be here coaching with these guys? You know, I don’t have a school. I’ve done a few seminars, you know, the master class. I’ve done that, you know.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMickie James' latest in-ring WWE appearance was at the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble Match. She entered the bout with the IMPACT Knockouts World Championship. During the contest, she eliminated McCool, but was eliminated by her former rival, Lita.In 2025, the 45-year-old has competed in just one professional wrestling match. At WrestleCon Mark Hitchcock Memorial SuperShow in April, she defeated Maki Itoh. While it's unclear if she will return to the WWE in the future, James has certainly left her mark in the promotion, winning the Women's Championship five times and the Divas Championship once. She has also shared the ring with top names, including Trish Stratus, Asuka, Bayley, and others.