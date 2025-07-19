  • home icon
  • WWE
  • "You can have my pencil anytime" - Male WWE star sends an explicit message to Mickie James

"You can have my pencil anytime" - Male WWE star sends an explicit message to Mickie James

By Soumik Datta
Published Jul 19, 2025 21:19 GMT
Mickie James (Image Credits: Mickie James on X, WWE.com)
Mickie James (Image Credits: Mickie James on X/Twitter, WWE.com)

One of Mickie James' recent social media videos caught the attention of WWE LFG star Brayden Jesse Ray, also known as BJ Ray.

Ad

Ray is a part of WWE Legends and Future Greats and is no stranger to NXT. He has already competed on several NXT house shows. In fact, his in-ring debut for World Wrestling Entertainment was at an NXT house show in 2024.

On X/Twitter, James' video caught Ray's attention. He sent an explicit message to the multi-time WWE Women's Champion.

"You can have my pencil anytime Coach," wrote Ray.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

18+ WWE segments - Watch here 😏

Check out Ray's reaction to James' video:

Ad

Mickie James opened up about her final WWE appearance

Mickie James was a coach on WWE LFG season 1. However, she was replaced by Michelle McCool in season 2. McCool, The Undertaker, Booker T, and Bubba Ray Dudley are the coaches in the latest season on A&E.

Speaking to Denise Salcedo in an interview, the veteran opened up about her latest run with the company. She admitted to questioning herself if she was "worthy" of coaching on WWE LFG. James said:

Ad
"There was a lot of like just like testing myself, even feeling like, was I worthy to be here coaching with these guys? You know, I don’t have a school. I’ve done a few seminars, you know, the master class. I’ve done that, you know."
Ad

Mickie James' latest in-ring WWE appearance was at the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble Match. She entered the bout with the IMPACT Knockouts World Championship. During the contest, she eliminated McCool, but was eliminated by her former rival, Lita.

In 2025, the 45-year-old has competed in just one professional wrestling match. At WrestleCon Mark Hitchcock Memorial SuperShow in April, she defeated Maki Itoh. While it's unclear if she will return to the WWE in the future, James has certainly left her mark in the promotion, winning the Women's Championship five times and the Divas Championship once. She has also shared the ring with top names, including Trish Stratus, Asuka, Bayley, and others.

About the author
Soumik Datta

Soumik Datta

Twitter icon

Soumik Datta is a professional wrestling journalist who has been following the business for more than a decade.

In 2017, Soumik joined the Sportskeeda Wrestling team and is best known for his work with the WWE team. He has previously contributed to the Sportskeeda AEW, MMA, and the football team where he specifically covered the Major League Soccer.

In 2024, Soumik crossed 50 million reads for Sportskeeda WWE. While working under Sportskeeda MMA, he interviewed prominent UFC fighters, including Justin Gaethje, Sean O'Malley, and Cory Sandhagen, among others. He is also being followed by John Cena on X (formerly Twitter).

Apart from his love for professional wrestling, Soumik also watches Football and has been a lifelong follower of Liverpool FC and Mohun Bagan. He has also been following the Indian Super League and remains the only content creator to have traveled across India to watch 7 ISL Matches in 7 Days, a video which currently sits at 26K views on his YouTube channel. His channel currently amasses over 120K views.

As aforementioned, Soumik also likes to make content for his YouTube channel and travel to various places either with family, friends, or solo, or go on road trips.

(Go SUBSCRIBE to his channel while you're at it): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfkg4VnUC7sLNc5jEzVYgOQ

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @Thesoumikdatta9

Follow his Sportskeeda profile for wrestling news and content and subscribe to his YouTube channel.

Know More

Meet Goldberg's son HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications