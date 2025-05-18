Mickie James opens up ahead of final WWE appearance

Mickie James opened up ahead of her final appearance on a WWE show later tonight. The wrestling legend currently serves as a coach on WWE LFG, and tonight's taping will be the final episode of season 1.

Ad

Michelle McCool will replace the former five-time Women's Champion as a coach in season 2 of the popular reality show. In an interview with Denise Salcedo, the veteran admitted that she wondered if she was worthy of being on the show.

"There was a lot of like just like testing myself, even feeling like, was I worthy to be here coaching with these guys? You know, I don’t have a school. I’ve done a few seminars, you know, the master class. I’ve done that, you know," James said.

Ad

Trending

Mickie James also noted that she was the only coach on the show who was not a Hall of Famer.

What was Sabu really like? More info HERE.

"They were all Hall of Famers. I was the only one that wasn’t a Hall of Famer, and I was the first female coach," James added. [H/T: Ringside News]

You can check out the interview in the video below:

Ad

Ad

Michelle McCool was inducted into the company's Hall of Fame during WrestleMania 41 weekend last month.

Vince Russo reacts to Mickie James' comments on WWE LFG

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo recently commented on Mickie James criticizing a female star's ring attire during an episode of WWE LFG.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, Russo noted that female stars in wrestling took their bodies very seriously, and he never told women what they should wear on television.

Ad

"You have no idea the work these women put in to get their bodies in the shape they do. I'm talking about working out hours every day, dieting, sometimes not eating, fasting. All the women I worked with, I would say 90% of them, took their body so seriously. As the head writer, I never told these girls what to wear in the ring... Because they worked so hard on their bodies, they would wear revealing outfits to show off their bodies. That was their choice. Nobody was directing them that way because they took great pride in the work they did. The problem was when WWE started having these bra and panty matches." [From 6:10 onwards]

Ad

You can check out the video below for Russo's comments:

While Mickie James' time in WWE LFG comes to an end, she could still make appearances for the company in the future. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for James moving forward.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Robert Lentini Robert Lentini is a writer from Boston, MA.



He joined Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2022. Robert spent six years at SEScoops covering RAW, Dynamite, SmackDown, and Rampage as well. Know More