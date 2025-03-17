Why is Mickie James allegedly being removed from WWE LFG? Potential reason explained

Mickie James is one of the coaches on the latest show, WWE Legends & Future Greats (LFG). In this program, the four coaches are in charge of preparing young wrestling rookies to become the next stars of the business.

Besides Mickie James, the other coaches are Bubba Ray Dudley, Booker T, and The Undertaker. The show has received a positive response from fans, and a report from Fightful Select suggests that it will continue for a second season.

However, according to the same report, Mickie James will not be part of WWE LFG's second season and is expected to be replaced by Michelle McCool.

The Undertaker wanted his wife to be part of the show, but it seems that WWE has no intention of having two women as coaches. Therefore, Michelle McCool will not replace Booker T or Bubba Ray Dudley, and Mickie will be the one to leave the show eventually.

Mickie James thinks the world of wrestling has become 'soft' nowadays

The WWE legend had a great career in the late '90s and early 2000s. During a recent episode of Busted Open Radio, she shared her thoughts on why she believes the world of wrestling has become 'soft' today.

"Then I realized, like, we're getting through the competition and I'm like, I'm really – I'm soft on my guys! It's not the same business that we grew up in, (...) it's way softer than the world of wrestling we had to climb through...You have to kind of attack each kid differently depending on where they are on their journey and their personality," she said. [H/T Wrestling Inc]

James is currently signed with OVW as Creative Director, Head of Female Talent, and Executive Producer of OVW's wrestling shows. She also made an appearance at NXT Roadblock last week, and it won't be surprising if she shows up and competes on NXT.

