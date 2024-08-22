"One of the best in WWE right now" - Booker T takes a big shot at Hall of Famer for criticizing Roxanne Perez

Booker T is the mentor of Roxanne Perez as she got her start in his Reality of Wrestling promotion. After WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray, aka Bubba Ray Dudley, made a mildly critical comment about Roxanne Perez, the legend hit back.

In the full context of his quote, Bully Ray's critical comment wasn't too bad. He felt Roxanne Perez wasn't ready for the main roster at her age and said it wouldn't hurt her to stay around in NXT for longer. He believed that without a definitive plan, the 22-year-old should continue improving on WWE's developmental brand.

On the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T didn't take too kindly to the WWE Hall of Famer's comment. Because Perez is his student, he was understandably defensive and hit back at Bully Ray, saying he didn't know what he was talking about.

He emphasized that Perez is one of the best in WWE right now. The multi-time World Champion also took a shot at Bully Ray:

"I like Bubba Ray, but he don't know what the hell he's talking about. Roxanne Perez is definitely one of the best in the WWE right now; she is just that good, and she came through my wrestling school. I don't see none of Bubba Ray's students out there doing nothing, I'm just saying." [H/T WrestlingInc]

The former King of the Ring Winner was referencing Bully Ray's wrestling academy, Team 3D Academy, which is based in Connecticut.

Booker T has advocated for Roxanne Perez for a long time, calling her "something special"

Perhaps the WWE legend took Bully Ray's comments about Perez as a personal shot against him because she is the most popular student to emerge from his academy in its 19-year history. To put that into perspective, the academy was created only a few years after Perez was born.

On an episode of the Hall of Fame podcast earlier this year, Booker T said that Perez isn't called "The Prodigy" for no reason:

"I really see her as something special. We don’t just call her The Prodigy to be throwing around another phrase, another term, or anything like that. But no, I’m loving being able to [be] a part of her career, as well as to see her come back and pay it forward," said Booker.

Booker continues to be a big part of Roxanne's career. Despite being only 22 as of this writing, Perez is already a two-time NXT Women's Champion.

