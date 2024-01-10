Booker T sees "something special" in 22-year-old WWE star

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T is among the most respected figures in the wrestling business. He has mentored numerous up-and-coming talents since stepping away from full-time in-ring competition and believes one such name has massive potential.

The star in question is NXT's very own Roxanne Perez. Joining the white-and-gold brand in 2022, she has had quite a lively WWE career. Not only is she a former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion, but she is also a one-time holder of the coveted NXT Women's Title.

On his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T, who has worked with Perez both in NXT and his own promotion, Reality of Wrestling, praised the young star. He believes that there is "something special" about the 22-year-old and that she hasn't earned the moniker The Prodigy without reason:

"I really see her as something special. We don’t just call her The Prodigy to be throwing around another phase, another term, or anything like that. But no, I’m loving being able to [be] a part of her career, as well as to see her come back and pay it forward," said Booker. [H/T Fightful]

Booker T will be welcoming Perez back to ROW this weekend in what is sure to be a great show. With a Hall of Famer backing her up, she will surely achieve great things in her career.

Booker T is invested in Roxanne Perez and believes she will be a Hall of Famer one day

Booker T is currently working in NXT as the brand's color commentator. Hence, he closely monitors Roxanne Perez's growth as a performer.

On his podcast, Booker referred to himself as a "proud dad" and mentioned how he was always watching Perez's matches. The former world champion added that he regularly gives her feedback and believes she will one day join him in the Hall of Fame:

"I'm like a proud dad, to be honest, because I'm still in her head, still in her ear at NXT every week. Every time she's got a match, I'm watching, critiquing it, trying to see exactly what she's doing well, what perhaps she needs to work on. I'm always trying to make sure I'm that third, fourth, fifth eye, you know what I mean, and try to make sure (…) I really got a lot invested in Roxanne making it all the way through this thing and becoming a Hall of Famer one day," Booker said. [H/T Fightful]

Perez is certainly a captivating talent on WWE's roster, and if Booker T is right, she will eventually become one of the finest female wrestlers in the business.

Do you think Roxanne Perez will one day join the Hall of Fame? Let us know in the comments section below.

