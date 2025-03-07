Mickie James seemingly reacts to reportedly being replaced by Michelle McCool on WWE LFG

Mickie James shared a bold message on her X account hours before reports stated that Michelle McCool will replace her in LFG's next season. The reports claim that The Undertaker had much to do with his wife being put on the show.

Ad

Mere hours ago, reports claimed that Michelle McCool will replace James as one of the coaches in the upcoming season of LFG. The Undertaker seemingly used his backstage pull to get his wife on the show. The reports also stated that the WWE Hall of Famer had nothing to do with James being replaced.

Shortly before the reports came out, Mickie James posted a two-word bold message on her X account. The message was seemingly in response to the big development. It's entirely possible James knew about being replaced before the dirt sheets discovered it:

Ad

Trending

"Nuff said… #NewProfilePic," she wrote.

John Cena's father just broke his silence on his heel turn! More details RIGHT HERE

Here's her post:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Mickie James talks about fellow coaches on WWE LFG

Last month, James chatted with Going Ringside and opened up about LFG. She discussed working alongside fellow WWE legends on the show in detail.

"Honestly, I was honored to be asked to do the show and to be a part of it and to sit alongside Booker T and Bubba Ray and The Undertaker and even be seen in that same... when they say legends, and to be seen in that same platform and level as those guys. Cause I feel like every time we walk in there to work with these hopefuls and train with them, I'm still learning. I'm getting to learn from Shawn Michaels still and Undertaker and Booker T and Bubba Ray. So it's been a cool experience, I think." [H/T Fightful]

Ad

The WWE Universe isn't happy over the report of McCool replacing Mickie James on WWE LFG. The Undertaker is being heavily bashed on Wrestling X for reportedly bringing his wife on the show, leading to James' exit.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback