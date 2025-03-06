Major WWE name to replace Mickie James - Reports

WWE LFG, Legends & Future Greats, is off to a hot start after its debut. According to a new report, Mickie James is getting replaced in the upcoming season as one of the coaches by Michelle McCool.

The sports entertainment giant has been heavily promoting LFG, Legends, and Future Greats, where rookies are trained to become the next big thing in the Stamford-based promotion. There are four head coaches: Mickie James, Booker T, Bubba Ray Dudley, and The Undertaker, and the show recently got a greenlight for its second season.

According to Fightful Select, Mickie James is set to be replaced by Michelle McCool in the upcoming season of LFG. The report states The Undertaker was instrumental in getting his wife on the show. However, The Deadman made no moves to get James replaced.

The report claims The Undertaker was open to continuing the show if his wife was involved in some capacity. It'll be interesting to see how Michelle McCool fits into the show heading into its second season.

Michelle McCool is set to enter the WWE Hall of Fame

Michelle McCool was once an integral part of the divas' division in the Stamford-based promotion under the old regime. However, she decided to retire in 2011 and focused on her family in the coming years.

Later, she made a few sporadic appearances for the Stamford-based promotion and participated in a few matches. She last competed in the Women's Royal Rumble match at WWE Royal Rumble 2023.

Earlier this year, The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels surprised Triple H with a Hall of Fame induction, which will take place ahead of WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas. Later, Triple H decided to pull rank and surprised The Deadman and Michelle McCool.

Last month, Triple H announced that Michelle McCool will enter the Hall of Fame in Las Vegas as well. She retired from in-ring competition a while back, and it seems like the perfect time to induct her into the illustrious list.

