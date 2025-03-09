Good news for The Undertaker fans ahead of WrestleMania 41

The Undertaker is among the few WWE legends who will always have a special place in fans' hearts. Despite retiring from in-ring competition, he is still actively involved with the company as its ambassador. He often makes guest appearances at different events, representing the global juggernaut.

The Phenom last appeared on the company's programming on RAW’s Netflix premiere. After Rhea Ripley won the Women’s World Championship from Liv Morgan, the Hall of Famer showed up to congratulate the former.

Before WrestleMania 41, Fanatics Fest announced that The Deadman would appear at one of its events on June 21, 2025. On its official Instagram handle, the organization recently confirmed that the legend would be available for autograph signing and photo opportunities at the convention.

“The gong has sounded… The Phenom is coming. Meet the legendary Undertaker at #FanaticsFest! Don’t miss your chance to stand face-to-face with The Deadman on Saturday, June 21. Want to meet The Undertaker? Autograph and photo op on the sale date will be announced soon. Secure a GA or VIP ticket today for your chance to purchase,” the caption read.

The Undertaker could play an important role at WrestleMania 41

The excitement for WrestleMania 41 is at an all-time high, with John Cena turning heel and selling his "soul" to The Rock in the process. The 2025 Elimination Chamber saw The Cenation Leader launch a ferocious attack on Cody Rhodes after the latter refused to accept The Final Boss’ offer.

The American Nightmare is outnumbered in his feud against Cena and Rocky. He needs reinforcement to counter the heel duo and protect his Undisputed WWE Title. Hence, fans expect legends like The Undertaker to help Cody Rhodes even the odds and ensure a clean match at The Showcase of the Immortals. Last year, The Phenom took out The People's Champion to save Rhodes from a beatdown.

The aforementioned angle is speculative at this point, and it will be interesting to see how Cody Rhodes plans to tackle Cena and The Great One.

