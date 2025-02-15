Predicting 5 next WWE Hall of Fame 2025 inductees after Triple H and Michelle McCool

The WWE Hall of Fame ceremony is one of the best events during the WrestleMania season every year. The special event highlights and celebrates the careers of some of the most important figures in pro wrestling history.

The 2025 edition has already confirmed two big names for the class. The first to be revealed was Triple H, who happened to be surprised by Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker. The Game then turned the tables on The Deadman by surprising Michelle McCool with an announcement too.

Naturally, the class will be bigger than just these two stars. Each year, there are typically at least half a dozen stars inducted and sometimes, the number can even be much larger than that.

This article will take a look at five names who could be next to be part of the 2025 Hall of Fame class. This includes a legendary tag team, a big man from wrestling's golden era, and a big name retiring this year.

Below are predictions for the next five WWE Hall of Fame 2025 inductees.

#5. Bam Bam Bigelow could be inducted posthumously

Bam Bam Bigelow was one of the best big men in WWE history. Weighing in at nearly 400 pounds, he could do cartwheels and Moonsaults with ease, which shocked fans of the era. He had a no-nonsense attitude and it ruled.

It could be argued that Bam Bam's career highlight came at WWE WrestleMania XI. He was in the main event in a bout with pro football player Lawrence Taylor. Despite LT having no in-ring experience, they pulled off a solid match that got a lot of media attention.

While the legendary Bigelow passed away in 2007 at the young age of 45 years old, he should still be honored with an induction into the Hall of Fame. The Beast from the East had a career that deserves it and his family would likely appreciate the gesture.

#4. Ax & #3. Smash, Demolition recently signed a Legend's Deal with WWE

Demolition is one of the best tag teams in WWE history. In fact, Ax and Smash were the longest-reigning tag team champions in the company's history until The New Day broke the record around a decade ago.

In big news, Ax and Smash have signed Legend's Deals with WWE. This is notable, as the two had been on the outs with the sports entertainment juggernaut for a long time, likely due to being involved with a concussion lawsuit that once targeted the company.

The Triple H era is a different game, pun intended, and there is a lot of respect for legends. With Demolition back in the mix, the pair should be inducted in the 2025 Hall of Fame class and they could be next.

#2. Meiko Satomura is retiring from pro wrestling this year

Meiko Satomura is a pro wrestling legend. She started working in the industry back in the 1990's, and even briefly worked in WCW. Over time, she became a star in Japan and even wrestled for WWE through the Mae Young Classic, NXT, and NXT UK.

Unfortunately, The Final Boss is finishing up her career. She intends to retire in a few months and has been on a retirement tour of sorts. It appears she won't be getting a last WWE match, but she could still be showcased fittingly.

Satomura could be inducted into the 2025 Hall of Fame. Given her decades of influence and the fact that her work in NXT UK and NXT was incredible, it would be a great honor to have Meiko join the Hall of Fame class of 2025.

#1. Lex Luger should get his moment in the sun

Lex Luger was a muscular star who fans knew from his work in WCW and the erstwhile WWF. While he wasn't necessarily the best in-ring performer, he was a star and fans gravitated towards him.

The Total Package had some success in WWE, but his true highlights came from WCW and Jim Crockett Promotions. He is a former WCW Champion and battled the New World Order during the height of the Attitude Era.

Luger has certainly earned his spot in the class of 2025 Hall of Fame. Given that he is still with us and has turned his life around after battling his inner demons, now is the time to give him his flowers. Plus, most of his contemporaries are already in, including Sting, The Road Warriors, and Ric Flair. It is his time to shine once more on the big stage.

