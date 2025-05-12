Mickie James faces backlash from WWE veteran over recent comments: "That was their choice" (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently fired shots at Mickie James. The veteran wrestler was in the news after some comments on LFG.

Ad

Mickie James is one of the coaches on WWE's new show Legends and Future Greats (LFG). During a recent episode, she dropped bombs on a WWE prospect, commenting on her attire. She felt the outfit was too revealing, and she couldn't focus on the wrestling. Mickie James said that the women in wrestling worked very hard to move out of the 'Divas' era, and this would be dragging them back.

On a recent episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, Russo shared his thoughts on Mickie James' comments. He explained that most women in wrestling took their physique very seriously. He noted that they spent hours in the gym and had a strict diet plan to look a certain way for television. He felt it was natural that they wanted to show off their bodies, and nobody ever directed the women on what to wear for TV.

Ad

Trending

"You have no idea the work these women put in to get their bodies in the shape they do. I'm talking about working out hours everyday, dieting, sometimes not eating, fasting. All the women I worked with, I would say 90% of them, took their body so seriously. As the head writer, I never told these girls what to wear in the ring... Because they worked so hard on their bodies, they would wear revealing outfits to show off their bodies. That was their choice. Nobody was directing them that way because they took great pride in the work they did. The problem was when WWE started having these bra and panty matches." [From 6:10 onwards]

Ad

Ad

Mickie James is reportedly leaving the panel of coaches on LFG soon. She will be replaced by WWE Hall of Famer Michelle McCool.

If you use the quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prityush Haldar Prityush is a WWE news writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling who started watching wrestling in the later part of The Attitude Era. Although he holds a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering, Prityush was a creative writer for his college, and his flair for creativity and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to the journalism field. After an initial stint in 2016-2017, he has been writing regularly for Sportskeeda since 2021.



As someone who loves and respects the business, he prides himself on factual, clean, and ethical reporting, free of plagiarism and AI usage. One of the ways he ensures this is by transcribing videos that he reports on.



Prityush had the privilege of interviewing superstar Matt Hardy in his career so far. Although, his favorite wrestler is CM Punk, as he relates to his Straight Edge philosophy.



When he is not reporting news, he loves reading and collecting WWE action figures. He currently owns over 500 wrestling figures and merchandise. Know More