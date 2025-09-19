WWE legend makes huge announcement about family member

A WWE legend has made a huge announcement. This announcement is regarding one of her family members.
Mickie James first made a name for herself in World Wrestling Entertainment. During her time with the Stamford-based promotion, she was involved in many notable storylines and even won multiple championships. Following her run with the Stamford-based promotion, she went on to TNA Wrestling, where she found similar success. Over the years, she has made sporadic appearances for the sports entertainment juggernaut and has also appeared as one of the legends on WWE LFG. It looks like another member of her family is also looking to join the business.
Mickie James recently took to social media to announce that her niece, Destiny, has started her professional wrestling training at Maryland Championship Wrestling this week.
"My niece just started training to be a professional wrestler at @MCWWrestling this week. Lord help you all!!!!"
Bill Apter commented on Mickie James' removal from season 2 of WWE LFG
Mickie James was one of the coaches on season one of WWE LFG. However, in season two, she was removed from the show and replaced by The Undertaker's wife, Michelle McCool. There was speculation that perhaps The Deadman had Mickie replaced by McCool.
During a Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine with host Mac Davis, Bill Apter acknowledged the possibility of favoritism taking place, but also noted that Mickie also had some other things lined up, which could've resulted in her departure from the show.
"Happens to be no coincidence that she's going into the Hall of Fame at the same time as well. So, I think yeah maybe there's probably some favoritism going on there and Mickie James I know has some other things in the flyer as well that she probably had before the next season of this was going to happen so right now they want to put Michelle McCool over, they're putting her into the Hall of Fame and a lot of fans are like wondering why," he said.
It will be interesting to see whether Mickie James will return to WWE LFG for future seasons.
