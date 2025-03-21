The Undertaker got legendary former WWE champion replaced, believes Hall of Famer (Exclusive)

WWE legend The Undertaker was behind the replacement of a former champion from a major show, believes NWA Hall of Famer Bill Apter. It is none other than former Divas Champion Mickie James.

World Wrestling Entertainment's new series, LFG (Legends and Future Greats), started airing its first season on February 16, 2025. This series' main aim was to give athletes opportunities to showcase their talent and get a spot in the company's developmental brand, NXT. Several wrestling legends mentored the up-and-coming stars on the show, including The Undertaker, Mickie James, Bubba Ray Dudley (Bully Ray), and Booker T.

According to a recent report, Mickie James has been removed as a coach from Season Two of LFG and replaced by The Undertaker's wife, former WWE star Michelle McCool.

During a recent edition of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, host Mac Davis highlighted that many people believe James was replaced by McCool because of The Phenom.

Bill Apter agreed, saying that the company could be favoring The Undertaker's wife, Michelle McCool, who is also an inductee into the 2025 WWE Hall of Fame.

Apter also noted that Mickie James had some other things lined up, which could be a big reason for her alleged departure.

"Happens to be no coincidence that she's going into the Hall of Fame at the same time as well. So I think yeah maybe there's probably some favoritism going on there and Mickie James I know has some other things in the flyer as well that she probably had before the next season of this was going to happen so right now they want to put Michelle McCool over, they're putting her into the Hall of Fame and a lot of fans are like wondering why," he said. [1:07 - 1:42]

Check out the video below:

Mickie James is set to wrestle in a major match outside WWE

Wrestlecon's official X/Twitter handle recently announced a major match involving Mickie James. The WWE legend is all set to face Maki Itoh at the Mark Hitchcock Memorial Supershow in April 2025.

"Its finally happening.... Maki Itoh v Mickie James at the Mark Hitchcock Memorial Supershow," they wrote.

Check out the post below:

Many people want Mickie James to return to the squared circle on WWE TV. It will be interesting to see if the legend plans to return as a performer to the Stamford-based promotion.

