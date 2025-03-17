  • home icon
  After WWE removed and replaced Mickie James, legend's future has been revealed

After WWE removed and replaced Mickie James, legend's future has been revealed

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Mar 17, 2025 04:34 GMT
The star has returned and wrestled a match (Credit: WWE.com)
The star has returned and wrestled a match (Credit: WWE.com)

Mickie James' WWE future has been revealed now, after the star was first removed by the company and replaced by a soon-to-be Hall of Famer. The announcement has been made now.

In a report earlier today, it was revealed that Mickie James will be returning to the ring after more than 217 days. The last time the star wrestled was back in September 2024 in a match where she teamed with Shelly Benson and faced Havoc and Milla Moore. The star has now been announced for a match after a week of when Season 1 of WWE Legends and Future Greats ends.

She will be facing Maki Itoh at the Mark Hitchcock Memorial Supershow on April 17, 2025, which is during WrestleMania weekend.

However, what this confirms is that the star may be present in Las Vegas for WrestleMania weekend. Whether the legend will also appear at WrestleMania or not remains unclear, but this announcement has come after Mickie James was removed as a coach from WWE LFG for Season 2 of the show.

She has instead been replaced by another WWE legend, Michelle McCool, who is set to go into the Hall of Fame this year. McCool is also married to the Undertaker, who is also a coach on the WWE LFG show.

Mickie James is not done with WWE yet, as per reports

While James is appearing for another promotion, there have been reports that the star is not yet done with WWE at this time.

As per the report, although James was done with LFG, she still has more to do in WWE. Whether she will be part of the main roster shows, NXT, or any other role was not confirmed.

With her wrestling elsewhere, it seems that the deal she has allows her to continue her work in other promotions, which would be important, given that she's OVW's Creative Director, the Head of Female Talent, and the Executive Producer.

It remains to be seen what she does in WWE.

Edited by Debottam Saha
हिन्दी