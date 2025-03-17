WWE legend to return to the ring for the first time in 217 days

It's not often that fans get to see a WWE legend return to in-ring action. Well, fortunately, one such legend is all set to wrestle for the first time in 217 days, albeit not in the Stamford-based promotion.

The WWE Legend in question is Mickie James. The 45-year-old is all set to return to the ring just a week or so after the end of season one of Legends and Future Greats. James played the role of a mentor but will now reprise her role as a wrestler.

WrestleCon recently confirmed that Mickie James would be wrestling on April 17, 2025. She will go head-to-head with Maki Itoh at the Mark Hitchcock Memorial Supershow at the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas.

James' last bout was back in September of 2024. She teamed up with Shelly Benson against Havoc and Milla Moore in a tag team match at IWR31: Aftermath, where she came out victorious.

It will be great to see her wrestling once again. That being said, hopefully, a return to the Triple H-led promotion as a performer is still in the cards for her. After all, the WWE Universe would love to see her in action against some of the top stars in today's Women's Division.

Chelsea Green has called out a WWE legend for a WrestleMania match

It would seem as though WWE legends are in high demand nowadays. Women's United States Champion Chelsea Green is intent on facing a legend, much like Mickie James, at WrestleMania 41. The Hot Mess has been advocating for this match since the Royal Rumble 2025.

The match Green wants would see her face Hall of Famer Nikki Bella. The Fearless One made her return at the Royal Rumble, and since then, Green has been calling for a match against her. Recently, she even suggested a Hair vs. Hair match with the former Divas Champion.

A match of that caliber certainly deserves a place on the Grandest Stage of Them All. However, these are still early days. There is still plenty of time before WrestleMania 41 rolls around, so it will be interesting to see what happens in the coming weeks.

