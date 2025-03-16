Chelsea Green wants a Hair vs. Hair match against WWE legend at WrestleMania 41

Women's United States Champion Chelsea Green recently addressed her dream scenario for WWE WrestleMania 41. She disclosed that she would love to face a WWE legend in a Hair vs. Hair match.

Hall of Famer Nikki Bella returned to the Stamford-based company after a few years of absence to participate in the Women's Royal Rumble match. Since then, the former Divas Champion has expressed her openness to making a comeback. Meanwhile, the Women's United States Champion has been vocal about her desire to share the ring with The Fearless One.

During the NASCAR Pennzoil Race press conference, Green again named Nikki Bella her ideal WrestleMania opponent. She revealed that she dreams of having a Hair vs. Hair match against the WWE legend:

"I'm thinking my ideal match would be myself vs. Nikki Bella in a Hair vs. Hair match. That part is crazy. That part is a dream. Okay, the Hair vs. Hair match, that one is a dream. But me vs. Nikki Bella. I love Nikki. I grew up watching Nikki. She came back at the Royal Rumble. I think this could be the perfect time for her to really think her teeth into a feud and have a singles match," she said. [From 02:38 to 03:09]

Chelsea Green talked to the WWE Hall of Famer about the potential square-off

In a recent interview with Metro, Chelsea Green spoke about potentially going one-on-one against Nikki Bella at WrestleMania 41. The Women's United States Champion disclosed that she had spoken with the Hall of Famer about the subject.

Meanwhile, the 33-year-old stated that she feels the fans would like to see that matchup, wondering if they should give the WWE Universe what they want:

"I've shared some words with Nikki Bella. I feel like… look. We've had a friendship for years, now maybe it is time to step in the ring and square off, face off. I don't know! Vegas and WrestleMania in Las Vegas is just so special, because I think anything could happen. We really don't know right now, we're on the Road to WrestleMania! We don't know where this is going to go, what storylines are going to be put into place. I feel like the people want it. So, should we give them what they want?" Green said. [H/T: Metro]

It would be interesting to see if Nikki Bella would indeed return to the ring to challenge Chelsea Green at this year's Show of Shows next month.

Please give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

