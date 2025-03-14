Nikki Bella opens up about reuniting with John Cena after over seven years

WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella recently shared her take on potentially reuniting with John Cena. She also shed light on crossing paths with the 16-time world champion. The two stars returned to in-ring action last month during the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

Speaking to Kristin Cavallari on her Let's Be Honest live podcast tour, the former WWE Divas Champion pointed out that she had somewhat of a reunion with her ex-fiancé at the premium live event. Bella noted that while she was speaking to other stars, Cena came in to shake everyone's hand, including hers.

Nikki Bella further revealed other female stars' reactions after Cena walked away. The 41-year-old claimed she asked them to be respectful. She also noted that it was great to catch up with the veteran star.

"I was in a circle talking to people. He came to [shake] everyone's hand. He shook my hand. But the thing was, when he walked away, all the girls were like, ‘Oh my gosh.’ I'm like, ‘Shh, shh, He’s married, be respectful.' And that was it. That was nice. And it was great because breaking the ice and you know, we just both happened to be back at the same time. It's a good feeling," she said.

As the host teased her by stating that everyone wants the former couple to be together, Nikki Bella noted:

"Next question." [H/T - People]

Nikki Bella and John Cena had impressive outings at the Royal Rumble

Nikki Bella entered the Women's Royal Rumble Match at the #30 spot. The veteran performer made it to the last four before getting thrown over the top rope by Nia Jax. Bella secured one elimination against her name in the form of multi-time WWE Women's Champion Bayley.

Later in the PLE, John Cena entered the Men's Royal Rumble at #23. The 47-year-old eliminated Braun Strowman, Finn Balor, and Logan Paul on his way to the final two. However, he could not outlast Jey Uso in the end.

John Cena won the Men's Elimination Chamber Match to punch a ticket to WrestleMania 41. However, the veteran turned heel in the closing moments of the premium live event.

He is all set to challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at The Show of Shows.

