"I think anything could happen" - Chelsea Green teases return of WWE Hall of Famer at WrestleMania 

Women's United States Champion Chelsea Green recently teased the return of a WWE Hall of Famer at WrestleMania 41. The Hot Mess disclosed that she already had a conversation with the legend.

Nikki Bella initially retired from in-ring competition in 2018. Over the past seven years, the former Divas Champion has made a few appearances in the Stamford-based company. Earlier this year, she returned to the WWE ring for the first time in three years to compete in the Women's Royal Rumble. She entered the match at number 30 and lasted nearly three minutes before getting eliminated by Nia Jax.

In a recent interview with Metro, the Women's United States Champion addressed the possibility of Nikki making another comeback, teasing potentially facing her at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas:

"I've shared some words with Nikki Bella. I feel like… look. We've had a friendship for years, now maybe it is time to step in the ring and square off, face off. I don't know! Vegas and WrestleMania in Las Vegas is just so special, because I think anything could happen. We really don't know right now, we're on the Road to WrestleMania! We don't know where this is going to go, what storylines are going to be put into place. I feel like the people want it. So, should we give them what they want?" Green said. [H/T: Metro]

WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella recently commented on John Cena's heel turn

Nikki Bella's ex-fiance John Cena also returned to WWE earlier this year to embark on his farewell tour. The Franchise Player surprisingly turned heel after winning the Men's Elimination Chamber and aligned himself with The Rock.

In a recent interview with Women's Wrestling Talk, Nikki commented on Cena's heel turn, claiming it was a gift for the fans:

"It was done so well. And I think to end your farewell tour and turn into a character that the fans have wanted for so long, it's not only I think gonna be fun for him but how great for the fans? It's like a gift he's giving. You know what I mean? And I think it's so cool," she said.

While Cena will officially face Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41, it would be interesting to see if Nikki Bella will also compete at The Show of Shows for the first time in eight years.

