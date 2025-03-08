Nikki Bella breaks silence about John Cena's unexpected heel turn; makes surprising comment

John Cena has unexpectedly turned heel after over two decades of being arguably the biggest babyface in WWE. His ex-fiancee, WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella, recently addressed the subject.

A week ago, Cena won the Men's Elimination Chamber match to earn an Undisputed WWE Championship shot against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41. After the match, The Leader of the Cenation and the 39-year-old champion embraced each other before The Rock and Travis Scott joined them in the ring. However, when The American Nightmare refused to sell his soul to The Final Boss, The Franchise Player shockingly attacked Rhodes to turn heel and reveal himself as The Rock's newest ally.

Speaking to Women's Wrestling Talk, Nikki Bella addressed Cena's character change, revealing that she thought it was cool. Meanwhile, she surprisingly claimed it was a gift The Leader of the Cenation was giving to the fans on his farewell tour:

"It was done so well. And I think to end your farewell tour and turn into a character that the fans have wanted for so long, it's not only I think gonna be fun for him but how great for the fans? It's like a gift he's giving. You know what I mean? And I think it's so cool," she said. [1:56 - 2:12]

WWE Hall of Famer Brie Bella also loved John Cena's heel turn

During the same interview with Women's Wrestling Talk, Nikki Bella's twin sister, WWE Hall of Famer Brie Bella, also commented on John Cena's heel turn at Elimination Chamber.

The former Divas Champion disclosed that she was happy with The Leader of the Cenation's decision to finally turn into a villain, pointing out that she loved how the heel turn was done:

"I'm actually really happy 'cause this is his farewell year and I didn't know if he'd give in or not and so I love it. And the way it was done, I mean, right, chef's kiss," she said. [1:46 - 1:56]

Like John Cena, Nikki Bella returned to the Stamford-based company earlier this year to compete in the Women's Royal Rumble. Meanwhile, Brie recently teased a comeback as well.

