Brie Bella teases return to WWE ahead of WrestleMania 41

The WWE Universe is once again buzzing over The Bella Twins, aka The Garcia Twins. Nikki Bella made her surprise return last month, while Brie Bella remains a hot topic of discussion within the wrestling world as WrestleMania 41 gets closer. Now, Brie herself is fueling the speculation on a big comeback.

The Bella Twins were inducted into World Wrestling Entertainment's Hall of Fame as members of the 2020 class. Brie and Nikki won the Divas Championship and Slammy Awards on multiple occasions in their near-13-year runs with the company. While Nikki returned to action at the Royal Rumble, and is rumored to have more work on the horizon, Brie has not wrestled since the 2022 Royal Rumble, which came after her last match on the October 8, 2018, RAW.

Brie is interested in returning to the ring, thanks to the current AEW and WWE women's divisions, and her sister. Speaking to Instinct Culture, the 41-year-old was asked if Nikki's Royal Rumble return made her want to get back in the ring as the WrestleMania comeback rumors continue to swirl.

"Oh, yes, always. What the women are doing today, at both AEW and WWE, gets me going, wants me to get out there. It’s incredible to be a fan of pro wrestling today. But definitely, when I saw her, I was like, 'Wait, it’s not complete if I’m not there,'" Brie Bella said. [H/T - WrestleZone]

Nikki admitted that she did miss Brie during the Women's Royal Rumble. Brie pointed to how her sister was the 30th entrant, joking that Nikki didn't even leave any room for her to return.

Update on Nikki Bella's WWE future

Nikki Bella is set for more in-ring work after her surprise return at Word Wrestling Entertainment's 2025 Royal Rumble. Speaking on The Nikki & Brie Show, the 41-year-old told the WWE Universe to stay tuned.

The three-time Diva of the Year claimed there will be another Fearless Nikki appearance sooner than later, adding that this is "for sure," and she's "definitely doing more" than what we saw at the Rumble.

Nikki revealed that she's getting her confidence back as she continues to train and become more empowered. She also teased that her sister will join her as she hopes Brie Mode will be next to her but there will be more to come on the matter.

