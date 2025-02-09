The Bella Twins officially challenged to a match following Nikki Bella's WWE return

Nikki Bella shocked the WWE Universe after returning as the No. 30 entrant in the Women's Royal Rumble Match. It led to plenty of speculation about her future in the ring and one tag team has already issued a challenge for The Bella Twins.

Less than two years after not renewing her contract with WWE, Nikki was one of the surprise entrants in the Royal Rumble this year. She lasted just over three minutes in the ring before being eliminated by Nia Jax. She had one elimination, tossing Bayley over the top rope.

Regarding her status in WWE, Nikki Bella teased more appearances and matches. It led to a call out from a women's tag team, The Tonga Twins, about a potential match. Kaoz and Kona are currently free agents though they were at the Performance Center back in July.

"Enough with the games, the world wants to know. Bella’s… Garcias… THE TONGA TWINS challenge you!!! Do you accept or … 😈😈 ⚠️," Kona tweeted.

The Tonga Twins made their pro wrestling debuts in 2021, and have appeared in promotions such as All Elite Wrestling, VIP Wrestling, and Women of Wrestling. Kaoz and Kona grew up in Vallejo, California. They were trained by WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi.

Nikki Bella reveals her plans after Royal Rumble appearance

Speaking on The Nikki & Brie Show, Nikki Bella opened up about her WWE return and discussed several topics, including some fan queries. Nikki revealed that she's continuing to get in ring shape under Natalya and her Dungeon 2.0 training facility.

"Keep tuning in because you will see another Fearless Nikki appearance, sooner than later, that is for sure. But I'm definitely doing more than what I just did Saturday, so I'm continuing to train. ... I have felt so empowered and alive in certain ways," Nikki said. [H/T - F4WOnline]

Nikki also teased more in-ring action for her in the future, while naming stars such as Chelsea Green and Rhea Ripley as her dream opponents. She even discussed the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships, something that she and her twin sister Brie Bella have not won yet.

