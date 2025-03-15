Chelsea Green's next move after officially forming a faction on SmackDown suggested by WWE veteran (Exclusive)

Chelsea Green now leads a faction in WWE as Alba Fyre joined forces with the Women's United States Champion and Piper Niven on SmackDown last week. Wrestling veteran Vince Russo suggested what should be next for the superstar, noting that she should get her own talk show.

Green was in action on SmackDown last week where she defended her coveted title against Michin in a Street Fight. She received assistance from Alba Fyre after which it was revealed that the latter is now a part of the faction led by the champion. She was also present on the blue brand this week, where she was confronted by Zelina Vega, and the duo look set to collide soon.

However, the potential match does not excite Vince Russo. On Sportskeeda's BroDown, the former WWE writer stated that he would like to see Chelsea Green get her talk show like Piper's Pit.

"You know what they need to do? I’ll tell you right now what they need to do. Give Chelsea an interview segment. Give Chelsea a Piper’s Pit, have Piper, have her stand in there as security, she’s got a headset, she makes everything is clear. Give Chelsea a Piper’s Pit segment, she will knock it kit of the freaking park." [From 37:00 onwards]

Chelsea Green has been on the best run of her life since returning to the global juggernaut for a second stint. WWE rewarded her for her efforts as she was crowned the inaugural Women's United States Champion.

