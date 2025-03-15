Major update on Mickie James' WWE future - Reports

Mickie James signed her first WWE developmental contract almost 22 years ago, and since then, she has made her name as one of the greatest women's wrestlers in history. The part-time country music artist has continued to find success and cement her legacy outside of WWE, and now there's talk that she may not be done with the largest wrestling company in the world.

The Seasoned Savage most recently worked for World Wrestling Entertainment as a mentor on the new LFG (Legends & Future Greats) series on A&E. James also makes the occasional special appearance for the Stamford-based company and is married to SmackDown GM Nick Aldis. The 45-year-old stays busy as she's also OVW's Creative Director, Head of Female Talent and Executive Producer.

James is done with LFG now that the first season has wrapped. However, Fightful Select reports that her current WWE run is not over just yet, despite being replaced by Michelle McCool on season two of LFG.

Sources were not clear if James will return to the RAW or SmackDown ring, as she has teased, but there are more appearances planned through the company. No details were provided, but they were described as promotional bookings and are at least WWE-related.

Mickie's last two in-ring appearances for her former employer were the Royal Rumble matches in 2021 and 2022. Her last one-on-one outing was a loss to Zelina Vega for a future title shot on the September 21, 2020 RAW.

Mickie James hypes up WWE NXT rising star

Tuesday's WWE NXT Roadblock special featured several big NXT and main roster names. The expertise of LFG season one coach Mickie James is in demand among the NXT Superstars, including Jaida Parker.

Roadblock featured a backstage segment where Parker expressed her desire to win the NXT Women's Championship. James offered words of advice and praised Parker for what she's seen in the last year. Mickie said Jaida belongs at the top with Giulia and Stephanie Vaquer, teasing a match at Stand & Deliver. The 26-year-old said she's got next and thanked Mickie for helping her get focused.

Officials announced ahead of time that Mickie and the other LFG coaches would be at Roadblock. Booker T was on commentary, while Bubba Ray Dudley appeared in a backstage segment with Fraxiom and The Undertaker had a backstage segment with Oba Femi.

