WWE NXT Roadblock Results: Becky Lynch's historic record matched; new champion crowned; masked intruders attack top star (3/11/25)

We got a big night at WWE NXT Roadblock tonight with multiple title matches and a great main event. Let's get into it.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

WWE NXT RoadBlock Results (March 11, 2025):

Hardy Boyz def. Axiom & Nathan Frazer to retain the TNA World Tag Team Championship

Jordynne Grace def. Roxanne Perez

Oba Femi def. Moose to retain the NXT Championship

Je’Von Evans def. Ethan Page

Stephanie Vaquer def. Giulia to become the new NXT Women's Champion as well as the Women's North American Champion

WWE NXT RoadBlock Results: Hardy Boyz (c) vs. Axiom & Nathan Frazer - TNA World Tag Team Championship match

Expand Tweet

Ad

Axiom and Matt Hardy kicked off the match, and the champs were in control early on, with Jeff coming in off an early tag. Frazer was tagged in as well, and the Hardys were sent outside before the NXT champs dived them to the floor. Axiom got a big moonsault before we headed for a break.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Back on Roadblock, Jeff got a near-fall off a Gourdbuster before Axiom came back with a Spanish Fly. Frazer got the Phoenix Splash, and Jeff came back with the Twist of Fate. Axiom accidentally dropkicked Frazer before taking the Twist of Fate. Jeff got the Swanton Bomb on Frazer before picking up the win.

Result: Hardy Boyz def. Axiom & Nathan Frazer to retain the TNA World Tag Team Championship

Expand Tweet

Ad

Grade: B+

Mickie James was backstage and advised Jaida Parker, while Stacks told Tony D'Angelo he wanted a trios match next week.

WWE NXT RoadBlock Results: Jordynne Grace vs. Roxanne Perez

Perez ran from the ring immediately and tried to trick Grace by catching her off-guard on the return. Jordynn still managed to get some strikes in before Perez countered a dropkick and sent her to the floor. Grace got a big kick, but Perez caught her by the leg in the corner and took her down.

Ad

Jordynn took a big crossbody before the two traded fists, and Perez got slapped. Grace tried for a big suplex but it was countered before Perez missed Pop Rox. Grace came back with a big sequence of moves before following with the Juggernaut Driver and picking up the win.

Result: Jordynne Grace def. Roxanne Perez

Expand Tweet

Ad

Grade: B

Oba Femi ran into the Undertaker backstage, and the latter told him he was impressed.

WWE NXT RoadBlock Results: Oba Femi (c) vs. Moose - NXT Championship

Expand Tweet

Ad

The two traded chops early on and Moose got the advantage by sending Oba to the outside. Femi got the uranage on the apron, and it looked like the TNA champ was in trouble. Back in the ring, Oba got a powerbomb before Moose sent him into the steel steps outside.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Moose got some lariats and a big pump kick before Oba came back with a lariat and took him down. Back outside, Moose slammed Oba into the announce desk before sending him back inside for a spear. Oba got back up and hit the powerbomb before picking up the win.

Result: Oba Femi def. Moose to retain the NXT Championship

Expand Tweet

Ad

Grade: B+

WWE NXT RoadBlock Results: Ethan Page vs. Je’Von Evans - Street Fight match

Expand Tweet

Ad

We got some big strikes from both men to start the match, and the two headed outside before Page sent Evans over the barricades. Ethan brought some chairs into the ring before the two traded shots with them.

Page took an Irish Whip into the corner where a chair was set up but still managed to come back with a big move for a near fall.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Evans took the Ego's Edge and kicked out of it before sending Ethan outside and onto the announce desk. Page was put through a table with the Ace Crusher before Evans got another big dive.

Back in the ring, Page avoided a stomp and tossed a chair at Evans before taking a chair-assisted Springboard Ace Crusher for the three-count.

Result: Je’Von Evans def. Ethan Page

After the match, the masked intruders who had been seen on previous nights attacked Je'Von and hit him with the quadruple powerbomb.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Grade: B+

Eddy Thorpe was in an interview hyping up his Underground match next week when Trick Williams attacked him.

Expand Tweet

Ad

WWE NXT Roadblock Results: Giulia vs. Stephanie Vaquer - Champion vs. Champion match

Expand Tweet

Ad

We got an early stalemate with both champs countering each other's moves. The two traded submission holds before rolling out of the ring and starting a ringside brawl. Back in the ring, Giulia got a missile dropkick before Vaquer sent her outside with a clothesline and hit a big dive.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Vaquer took a big backbreaker on the floor before Giulia came back with a submission hold and drove Stephanie's head into the mat. Vaquer recovered and hit the same move on Giulia before taking a double underhook superplex from the latter. Giulia got a Dragonscrew before Vaquer got the SVB for a near fall.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Giulia countered the Spinal Tap and locked in the Rings of Saturn before getting a big knee strike. Vaquer countered the northern lights bomb before getting the SVB twice more and picking up the win.

Result: Stephanie Vaquer def. Giulia to become the new NXT Women's Champion as well as the Women's North American Champion

Expand Tweet

Ad

Grade: A

Vaquer celebrated her win as the show went off the air. With this victory, Stephanie has matched WWE legend Becky Lynch's record of a double title win.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback