Result of The Hardy Boyz’s title defense on WWE NXT Roadblock revealed

The Hardy Boyz put the TNA Tag Team Championship on the line against Nathan Frazer and Axiom at NXT Roadblock. This was the first time the titles were defended at a WWE event.

The veterans double-teamed on Axiom and got a two-count. The latter tagged Frazer, and they got one back on Matt Hardy. They wiped out The Hardy Boyz with a suicide dive twice, and Axiom took them out with a moonsault off the top rope. Nathan Frazer hit Matt with a running shooting star press for a two-count.

Matt nailed Frazer with a neckbreaker and tagged in Brother Nero. The Charismatic Enigma sent Nathan to the floor and planted Axiom with a suplex facebuster. He went for the cover, but Nathan broke the pin. Nathan Frazer went for a suicide dive, but Matt Hardy caught him and hit a side effect on the floor.

Jeff Hardy dropped Axiom with a Twist of Fate, and Matt countered with a neckbreaker. Axiom planted Jeff with a Spanish Fly, and Frazer followed it with a Phoenix Splash.

The former WWE Champion took down Fraxiom with a Whisper in the Wind and nailed Frazer with a Twist of Fate for a two-count. Later on, Matt Hardy hit Axiom with a Twist of Fate, and Jeff performed a Swanton Bomb on Frazer to give The Hardy Boyz the victory.

