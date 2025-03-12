  • home icon
The Shield 2.0 next target in WWE revealed

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Mar 12, 2025 01:52 GMT
Shield
This new faction resembles The Shield (Pic source: WWE.com and WWE's X account)

The Shield 2.0 has been wreaking havoc in WWE NXT. They have seemingly revealed their next target tonight.

Je'Von Evans has been a rising star in WWE NXT. His in-ring prowess has garnered him plenty of praise from several other WWE stars, including Randy Orton. Je'Von has been busy feuding with Ethan Page since the latter broke his jaw.

The men competed in a New York City Street Fight tonight on NXT Roadblock to settle their score. Given the animosity between both men, this match was as brutal as expected, with both men using chairs and tables to hurt their opponent. A cool spot from the match was when Je'Von Evans leaped over the top rope and hit a cutter on Ethan Page through a table. Evans won the match by wrapping the former AEW star's face in a chair and hitting the cutter.

Following this win, the lights went dark. Then, the new faction, who are unofficially termed Shield 2.0, showed up and attacked Je'Von Evans and Ethan Page. They laid out Evans with a variation of the triple powerbomb. This group still hasn't been named, but fans have called them Shield 2.0 due to their similarities with The Shield. They even have a similar finisher.

It will be interesting to learn more about this mystery group, especially their names, since they have been taking out members of the NXT roster.

Edited by Angana Roy
