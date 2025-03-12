Former Divas Champion makes WWE return after 3-year absence

A former Divas Champion has made her return to WWE. This was her first appearance in three years.

Ad

Mickie James is one of the greatest female performers in WWE history. She has accomplished a lot in the business and is still a popular name among wrestling fans who want to see her compete in the ring again. After leaving the Stamford-based promotion, she returned to the company with sporadic appearances. Her last match for the company took place in 2022 when she competed in the Women's Royal Rumble match. Now, she is also a coach on the WWE LFG show.

Ad

Trending

Tonight at NXT Roadblock, Mickie James was backstage with Jaida Parker. Jaida told her she's got the next title shot. Mickie told the young star that she makes her own opportunities and doesn't wait for anyone. The wrestling legend also noted that Jaida belongs at the top of the women's division along with Stephanie Vaquer and Giulia. She reminded the rising star that it was Stand and Deliver season and asked her to get her title shot.

Ad

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see if Jaida Parker will take Mickie James' pep talk to heart and if she will climb to the top of the women's division.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback